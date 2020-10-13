What is the reprimand ?: Broken lid

Saint Anthony

Broken cover

Neyrandley Souza Rodrigues, loading and unloading assistant

“In Rua dos Angicos, there is a manhole with a broken cover, with holes in the sides and covered by a tire. A risk for all those who go there ”. The municipality of Cariacica specifies that the request for replacement of the cover must be made through the mediator, at 162.

(Photo: Neyrandley Souza Rodrigues)

pine trees

University diploma

Anelice Souza Rebouças, press

“I have a degree in Portuguese / English Literature from the Multivix Faculty of Nova Venécia. I graduated in 2015 and I have not yet obtained the required diploma in 2018 ”. Multivix College says it is aware, dealing with the situation from the start. In this student’s case, the delay was due to internal MEC procedures and the subsequent onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New town of Serra

Lack of water

Mayara Pissarra de J. Passos, teacher

“Cesan warned that on the last day 2 he would be performing maintenance on the network. But, until the 6th, we continued with empty boxes ”. Cesan is leading interventions to improve the supply system, which is happening due to water diversions. Orientation is for residents to regularize.

Maruípe

ID card

Wanderson Silva, telephony technician

“I scold the Casa do Cidadão in Vitória. The telephones put on line on the site to withdraw the identity card are not responding. I lost everything. ”The City of Vitória informs that 50 appointments are made per day, at tel: 3382-5552, from 1 pm to 5 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Swallows

Emergency aid

Elaine Fabris, housewife

“I should have received the fourth installment of government aid in August, but on the page they said it was being reassessed.” Caixa advises the reader to contact the email address https://consultaauxilio.dataprev.gov.br/consulta/#/. Call center phone 121

City Pomar

Clogged manhole

Alan Carlos Teotônio da Silva, driver

“It cannot rain that the gaze of Avenida das Palmeiras, in front of the house at n ° 16, overflows. This situation has been repeating itself for six years and no one is solving it ”. The Serra Services Secretariat said a team was already on site last Thursday and cleaned and cleared the culverts

Reader’s Opinion

PCC

CCP boss André Rap, a leader in international drug trafficking, was arrested after being on the run for five years. But, on the basis of article 316 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he was released by Marco Aurélio, Minister of the STF. STF president Luiz Fux revoked his release. But the disbeliever has stolen wings and is in Paraguay.

Humberto Schuwartz Soares

Costa Beach – Vila Velha

Flamengo x Vasco

Nothing against Vasco, far from it. But it is certain that Flamengo’s victories over Vasco always have a special flavor. Perhaps the reason is the historical fact that we were an exhausted colony of Portugal and these 90 minutes in the field are an opportunity for the colony to rise up and defeat the colonizers.

Roberto Pimentel

Praia do Canto – Vitória