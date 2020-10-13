Moro says he may have failed to convince against article allowing release of CCP leader

SÃO PAULO, SP – Former Justice and Public Safety Minister Sergio Moro said it may have been his fault for not convincing parliamentarians not to include the rule in the bill anti-crime that allowed André de Oliveira Macedo to be released. , André do Rap.

“Maybe it’s my failure not to convince people that some devices weren’t the best. I have a clear conscience that I did what I could to avoid certain insertions [no texto do projeto de lei]”Moro told GloboNews on Monday (12).

André do Rap, one of the leaders of the São Paulo PCC faction, was released on Saturday (10) after a decision by STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Marco Aurélio Mello. Habeas corpus was granted on the basis of article 316 of the CCP (Code of Criminal Procedure), which states that preventive detentions must be reviewed every 90 days, otherwise the imprisonment will be made illegal.

The inclusion of this novelty in the CPP was made in the wake of the anti-crime package, this is how a bill approved by Congress and sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair became known. Bolsonaro (without party).

Bolsonaro vetoed 25 provisions of the anti-crime law, but maintained the anticipation of the review of preventive arrests.

Moro said he was against including the article for fear of automatic release of dangerous prisoners. “We have to get this agenda back, reread this article. Just like that [André do Rap] has been freed, many others could be freed soon with the same devices: murderers, drug traffickers, convicted of corruption, ”he declared.

The trafficker had been in prison since the end of 2019 without a final conviction, exceeding the time limit provided for by Brazilian law.

With the amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure, every three months, the prosecution must present solid arguments demonstrating the need to keep the person in prison, even without a final conviction. Which, according to Marco Aurélio Mello, did not happen.

On Saturday (10), shortly after the drug trafficker’s release, Supreme President Luiz Fux suspended Marco Aurélio Mello’s decision and ordered the drug dealer to return to prison immediately. André do Rap is now considered a fugitive from justice.