Corsair launches the new K60 RGB Pro gaming keyboard

CORSAIR, the world’s leading provider of gaming peripherals and high-performance components, today announced the launch of the new K60 RGB PRO, the first CORSAIR keyboard with CHERRY VIOLA switches.

The K60 RGB PRO offers a must-have gaming experience without compromising style or performance. It has a durable aluminum housing, impressive backlighting with RGB per key and new 100% made mechanical CHERRY VIOLA switches. in Germany that guarantee smooth linear movement and reliable inputs to get decisive victories.

Equipped with the new CHERRY VIOLA switches, the K60 RGB PRO offers players the precision, touch and reliability made possible by mechanical switches. The new VIOLA switches were developed by CHERRY, the inventor of the mechanical switch, and have a patented self-cleaning V-shaped contact system and two-stage CrossLinear actuation. This results in a smooth linear beat and quick reset, resulting in a very smooth and precise input.

With a sleek, rugged brushed aluminum finish, the K60 RGB PRO continues CORSAIR’s tradition of clean looks and longer life. RGB backlighting with dynamic keys and custom keys for enhanced under-lighting illuminates your desktop in vibrant, customizable colors. The full color gamut and RGB lighting effects of the K60 RGB PRO are unlocked using CORSAIR iCUE software, which is synchronized with all CORSAIR iCUE-compatible peripherals to achieve spectacular system-wide rendering.

iCUE also offers extensive customization options, such as: B. re-assigning keys and custom macro programming to make the K60 RGB PRO look just like you. In addition, iCUE game integrations allow all iCUE-enabled devices to dynamically respond to specific game actions and events.

K60 RGB Pro, details

The K60 RGB PRO also has many of the premium features that have long defined CORSAIR mechanical gaming keyboards. Full key rollover ensures that every key press is accurately recorded, and Windows key lock mode prevents your game from being interrupted at crucial times. Convenient keyboard shortcuts let you control media playback, volume and built-in lighting effects in a snap to stay focused and in action.

The K60 PRO range also includes the K60 PRO with the same CHERRY VIOLA switches and monochrome red LED backlighting, the K60 RGB PRO SE with a removable, magnetically padded wrist rest and PBT-resistant double injection buttons. Wear and gloss effect as well as the K60 RGB PRO LOW PROFILE, characterized by a low switch height of 11.9 mm and the reduced actuation force of the CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB SPEED switches. In the coming months, only the K60 PRO RGB and RGB PRO LOW PROFILE variants in AZERTY will be available in certain regions such as France and from certain retailers.

With a legendary brushed aluminum case, 100% CHERRY mechanical switches and bright lighting, each K60 PRO keyboard is a stylish and powerful choice that will turn you into a key player every time.

Availability, guarantee and prices

The K60 RGB PRO and K60 RGB PRO LOW PROFILE mechanical gaming keyboards in AZERTY are available now in the CORSAIR online shop and will soon be available from authorized dealers and resellers in the global CORSAIR network.

The K60 PRO Series keyboards are backed by a two-year warranty and are backed by CORSAIR’s global customer support network.