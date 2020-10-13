Religion: Conference for Women | Online forum

The Women, Virtues, Strength and Faith Conference is scheduled for the next 24 and 25 days, with the mediation of singer and Catholic missionary Eliana Ribeiro (photo). The goal, according to her, is to develop the fundamental pillars of life, from food to the way of thinking.

In addition to Eliana, the event will feature female mentor Michelle Silva; Fabíola Molina, National Secretary for Sport, Physical Education and Social Inclusion; Larissa Garbiati, mentor of Catholic women; Angela Abdo, founder of the Mothers Who Pray for Children movement; Mayara, singer and missionary; Gisela, nutritionist and Canção Nova TV presenter, among others.

Registration costs R $ 67.90 (1st prize, until Friday) and R $ 97.90 (2nd prize) and can be done on the conferenciaelianaribeiro.com website.

(Photo: disclosure)

Live on Santa Claus

(Photo: disclosure)

The publisher Paulus promotes Thursday, at 4 p.m., a live with brother Fritz Kintzel (photo), a barefoot Carmelite and psychologist.

He will speak about Santa Teresa D ‘Ávila, the reformer of Carmelo and doctor of the Church, from the biography of the saint, called “Book of Life”. The live can be followed by the Facebook editor Paulus.

(Photo: disclosure)

Spiritual chaplaincy

The master of psychiatry Caio Abujadi (photo), from Rio de Janeiro, will be the speaker today, at 8 p.m., of the chaplaincy of the spiritualist hospital of the Spiritualist Medical Association of Espírito Santo. The topic of discussion will be “Congenital Diseases: Spiritual Vision”, by Zoom. Inf .: (27) 99768-6776.

(Photo: disclosure)

Blessed Alexandrina

He was born in Portugal, in 1904. At the age of 14, he threw himself out of a window to escape three men. She was forced to stay in bed because of the paralysis. He was nourished exclusively by the Eucharist for more than 13 years.

The First Baptist Church in Goiabeiras is holding the Papo de Homem meeting today at 7:30 p.m. There will be a barbecue in the cemetery and, to participate, just take 300g of meat and a soft drink or juice.

Your word is a lamp that illuminates my steps »Psalm 119: 105

Religious service

The Jesus is Alive Community is organizing, from today until the 19th, a week of life on the theme “Seven steps to be happy”. The broadcast will take place at 8 p.m. on YouTube.

“Knowing and caring” is the theme of nurse Franciani Lyrio’s lecture tomorrow, at 7 p.m., at the Meeting of Women Who Pray, at the Assembly of Deus Nova Vida, in Morada de Laranjeiras, Serra.

Rozangela Costa speaks on the topic “Don’t Go” today at 4:00 pm in an online Christian Spiritual Union conference on YouTube.

Nun Zentchu Sensei is teaching the online course “Buddhist Precepts in the 21st Century” on 23-24 this month and on November 20-21. Registration on sympla.com.br, in the amount of R $ 150.

Pastor Deivisson Brito will be the speaker of the Encontro de Fé cult today, 7:30 p.m., at the Evangelical Baptist Church of Vitória, in Jardim da Penha. Online and in person.