📰 Kinesiology tapes do not hasten healing

Kinesiology tape The use of kinesiology tape does not bring any medium or long-term benefit to rehabilitation exercises for shoulder pain. This emerges from a study published in the journal Sports Health by a team from the medical school (medicine (Latin medicus, “that heals”) is the science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy ), its normal functioning (physiology) and the search for recovery …) Laval University (Laval University is one of the largest universities in Canada. It comes from the Séminaire of Quebec, …) and the Interdisciplinary Center (An interdisciplinary Work integrates concepts from different disciplines.) Research (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. Through metonymic expansion, scientific research also designates the framework …) for rehabilitation (In Occupational therapy rehabilitation is the process of reducing disability en a person. Rehabilitation follows the next logical step: re-education-rehabilitation-reintegration.) And social integration.

To carry out this demonstration (in mathematics, a demonstration makes it possible to build a sentence from initial statements or beforehand from statements …) the researchers recruited 52 people suffering from chronic cuff tendinopathy. Rotators. In common parlance, these subjects have had tendinitis (tendinitis is a painful inflammation of a tendon and is part of a musculoskeletal disorder) or bursitis of the shoulder.

The participants all went through an individual six-week rehabilitation program. This program consisted of 10 sessions of 30 to 45 minutes (main form of a document: law: one minute is the original of an act. Geological mapping; the field minute is the original pencil map raised on the ground. …) during the the subjects had to perform a series of exercises under the supervision of a physical therapist (the physical therapist is the doctor who practices physical therapy). They also had to do daily exercises at home (a house is a medium-sized building that is intended for the dwelling of a family or even several people, without taking into account …) Half of the participants did these exercises with a tap on the affected shoulder. The tape was used in accordance with the recommendations of the Kinesio Taping Association International.

Various tests to assess symptoms, including pain (pain is the feeling of an organism whose nervous system detects a nociceptive stimulus. Usually it corresponds to an alarm signal from the body to indicate recovery …) and the functional limitations of the joint were initially assessed Study and detected after 3, 6, 12 and 24 weeks. Results? In all chapters and at all times, the researchers found an improvement in the test subjects’ condition (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) The measurement. However, this progress was similar in both groups.

“In this type of shoulder problem, the addition (addition is an elementary operation which, in particular, makes it possible to describe the combination of quantities or the addition of sizes …) of kinesiology tape to the exercise program does not give better results than what you achieve with the exercises alone, whether in the short, medium or long term. The patients do not recover faster “, summarizes the study director Professor Jean -Sébastien Roy.

However, previous studies had reported an immediate effect of kinesiology tapes on this type of injury. “People feel better and have less pain when they move. We thought this effect would affect the speed (we can distinguish 🙂 of healing (healing is a biological process by which cells in the body regenerate to shrink the space of an area damaged by necrosis. Healing involves the removal of … ), but this is not what we observed, “notes the researcher (A researcher (researcher)) denotes a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the researcher’s profession because the research areas are so diverse and …).

Professor Roy is wary of putting a kinesiology tape on as an unnecessary intervention. “It’s inexpensive and non-invasive. The patient (in medicine, the term patient usually refers to someone receiving medical attention or being cared for) and the physical therapist can discuss this. If the patient likes the feeling and is feeling better “There’s nothing against using this tape. But it’s like a Tylenol pill. It will relieve pain, but you won’t get better any faster.”

