Gerson King Combo and his black dances tried to implode racial democracy – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – “Dance like a black dance! Love like a black love! Walk like a black walk! Always use the black salute,” sang Gerson King Combo in his most famous song.

The lines of “Mandamentos Black” – later repeated as a cry of order by Marcelo D2 in “Qual É”, struck in the 2000s – represented the ideals of an entire generation. In the 1970s, the artist was the catalyst for a scene known as Black Rio, a landmark of Brazilian culture.

But what tributes to the musician, who died last month, failed to capture is how the seismic shock of the movement he led came about despite the political forces of the time. Both the military right and the revolutionary left viewed the assertion of black identity with suspicion.

And, as the military and its detractors tried to stifle that tide, black rio was creating the foundations for national funk and hip-hop, which were established in the 1980s and 1990s and are among the styles today. the most heard in the country.

During the King Combo era, black American music made more money than British rock. In bestseller lists, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson appear with more albums sold than groups like Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Who.

At the same time, a Brazilian soul scene was starting to emerge. “We enjoy American music,” says guitarist Hyldon. “It was James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5. Nobody spoke English. It was ’embromation’. We used a soul wave and started playing this Brazilian song.”

According to Luiz Felipe Gaoners, author of “1976 – The Black Rio Movement”, the influence went beyond music. “What they preached was very important, this valuation of the black phenotype fit like a glove for the young blacks of this period.”

Jorge Ben Jor and Toni Tornado also sang Black Self-Esteem in songs like “Negro É Lindo” and “Mané Beleza”. In 1971, Elis Regina recorded “Black Is Beautiful” and generated negative reactions.

In their book, Gaoners and Zé Octávio Sebadelhe, also the author of the book, remember the time when Tornado was handcuffed during an Elis show at the Maracanãzinho gymnasium. He took the stage, hugged the singer and raised his fist in allusion to the Black Panthers’ gesture and ended up being taken to the federal police for the first of forty passages by Dops, the law enforcement body of the dictatorship.

It is in this context that black dances appear. According to Luciana Xavier, author of “A Cena Musical da Black Rio”, they were in phase with the popular festivals of the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro. “There was a growth in the groups of black youth who, at the time, were experiencing more cosmopolitan consumption.”

Hyldon remembers that even the dances were “black”. “There wasn’t a lot of live music, there were more DJs. Some balls were specifically black, and the people were very well dressed, in suits, nice shoes, bell pants.”

In the 1970s, Rio had over 300 sound teams. The most famous were the Sound Grand Prix, by an important agitator of the scene, Dom Filó. But there was also Furacão 2000, which became one of the main producers of funk in the 1990s and 2000s.

The balls could bring together up to 15,000 people. DJ Ademir Lemos, well-known at the time, said that these events had an income “that Flamengo and Vasco did not give to the Maracanã”.

One of the consequences of this success was a certain rivalry between soul and samba. This was spelled out in the 1977 song “Sou Mais o Samba”, in which Candeia says that “to end this soul thing, all it takes is a little macumba”. In “Goiabada Cascão”, from 1978, Beth Carvalho sings that “today there is only one disco, there is only black sound, only imitation”.

Hyldon disagrees. “I never had a fight or discomfort, because the origins of soul and samba are the same. There were more radical faces of MPB and bossa nova, which made music with a lot of chords. We were making music to dance to, and if you start to tune very well, no swing, no swing. “

The conflict, however, took place in the political arena. While the left treated the soul as an arm of imperialism, the right viewed anti-racist protests as dangerous. “Both the left and the right had the ideology of Brazilian racial democracy as a point of convergence, a compliment to crossbreeding,” says Luciana Xavier. “On the right, the dances and any anti-racist movement represented a break in national identity. On the left, the problems of inequality were motivated by class oppression, and not by racism, so the black declaration could hinder the struggle . “

In his biography, André Midani – one of the main leaders of record companies in Brazil – says that he has even been called to bear witness to the dictatorship. He was accused of having received money from the American Warner, through the black movements, to finance the revolution of the blacks in the Brazilian slums.

Hyldon, Tim Maia, and Cassiano were big record sellers in the 1970s. Black dances were run by DJs, who searched for rarities and novelties in American soul, with teams launching collections with songs from the dances. These records are the basis of montages, a format still used today in funk.

When Gerson King Combo released his debut album in 1977, Rio’s black scene was at its peak, and the movement’s ideas had already spread to capitals like São Paulo and Salvador. That year Gilberto Gil released “Refavela”, in which he spoke of the black movement, and said that the reviewer attacked the album “because of the attitude, which was black”.

The arrival of disco music, among other factors, eventually transformed the black dance scene in Rio in the 1980s. However, this movement was still being felt in Brazilian culture. In fact, it is still very present today.

In the late 1980s, DJ Marlboro, a pioneer of Rio de Janeiro funk, began to emerge to dance with an electronic aesthetic, influenced by American hip-hop. It was during this period that the MC figure began to emerge, Gerson King Combo being one of the first to sing melodies to the rhythms of DJs.

On his 2016 solo album, Racionais MCs Mano Brown recorded with Hyldon the song “Faith Num Baile Black”. A tribute to the stage, the track underlined the importance of the moment for the emergence of São Paulo hip-hop. Tim Maia and Cassiano, among other soul pioneers, are among the samples of the first Racionais albums.

“There was a contact between these black genres, like the emphasis on the rhythmic bases, the structure of the song, the call and the response, the structures of syncope,” explains Xavier, the researcher. “It’s important to realize that this black youth demanded new forms of visibility. The bullets became an arena for a new aesthetic, which challenged these racial hierarchies.”