Lenovo continues to support Linux by extending certification to several models of ThinkPad consumer computers that come preinstalled with Ubuntu and come with developer software

It is well known: Linux is difficult to put on the desktop. One of the reasons that the observer field keeps coming up with to justify this error is that the operating system is not preinstalled on the computers like those in the Windows family. One of the device manufacturers where this perception could change dramatically is Lenovo. The company announces the introduction of Linux certification for several models of ThinkPad consumer computers.

In the past, Lenovo has only certified certain products with a limited number of hardware configurations for users deploying Linux on a desktop or mobile workstation. The company has just expanded its certification offering to include several models of ThinkPad X, X1, L, and T consumer computers: ThinkPad X13 (Intel and AMD); ThinkPad X13 Yoga; ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3; ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8; ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5; ThinkPad L14; ThinkPad L15; ThinkPad T14 (Intel and AMD); ThinkPad T14s (Intel and AMD); ThinkPad T15p; ThinkPad T15.

L-series computers will come pre-installed with Ubuntu 18.04. Those of the X and X1 series will come from Lenovo homes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS preinstalled.

The offer also includes ThinkPad P and ThinkStation workstations: ThinkPad P15s; ThinkPad P15v; ThinkPad P15; ThinkPad P17; ThinkPad P14s; ThinkPad P1 Gen 3; ThinkStation P340; ThinkStation P340 Tiny; ThinkStation P520c; ThinkStation P520; ThinkStation P720; ThinkStation P920; ThinkStation P620. These are supplied with Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS preinstalled.

Lenovo should continue the maneuver for other models. Indeed, this expansion follows the announcement of the introduction of Linux certification for the full line of ThinkPad P and ThinkStation computers. As part of this initiative, the company wants to make it clear: There should be a choice between Ubuntu and RedHat for every model or configuration.

Lenovo’s expansion to Ubuntu-certified devices shows a strong commitment to open source and the Linux community. As scientists and developers increasingly need Linux for new workloads, this collaboration enables companies to guarantee their employees long-term stability, increased security and manageability. IT simplifies, comments the company.

The initiative also calls for these computers to be equipped with software for developers, data scientists and artificial intelligence professionals. This enhancement comes with improved accessibility to applications, libraries and open source tools to improve developer productivity. Not only does this provide a seamless, out-of-the-box experience for those who have previously defied the often tedious process of installing Linux on their Lenovo devices, it also caters to this community of programmers, software developers, and AI professionals. Lenovo adds that other Linux users have a wider variety of devices to choose from.

The 2020 Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is available for a little over $ 1,000. New: the Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS certification, the result of the longstanding partnership between Canonical and Dell as part of the Sputnik project. With Lenovo, the American company is one of the few on the market that is advancing into the field of hardware supplied with pre-installed Linux. It is believed that this is a requirement for the famous open source operating system to be able to beat the Windows family of operating systems in the desktop computer industry. Time will tell if the latter is enough to make Linux the champion on the desktop.

Source: Lenovo

And you ?

What do you think of these pre-installed Linux computer deployment initiatives?

What else is needed for Linux to gain more market share in the desktop computer space?

Can Linux become the champion on the desktop? If so, what conditions would it have to meet?

See also:

Lenovo pays customers $ 7.3 million to install advertising software on 750,000 laptops

PC March: Lenovo again took first place in the third quarter of 2008, according to IDC. Apple is the only OEM in the top 5 that has not seen growth

Canonical releases Ubuntu 10/19 Eoan Ermine with GNOME 3.34, Raspberry P 4 support, and experimental ZFS file system support

Linux kernel version 5.4 was released with a kernel lock mode, a security layer to detect file changes, and several other improvements