Coagulation Testing Market Analysis with COVID-19 Effects | Tcoag Ireland, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Machaon Diagnostics, Inc
Coagulation Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Activated Clotting Time (ACT), Thrombin Time (TT), Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), Prothrombin Time (PT), Other Tests), Technology (Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Others), End- User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing, Others), Test (Complete Blood Count (CBC), Factor V Assay, Fibrinogen Level, Prothrombin Time, Platelet Count, Thrombin Time, Bleeding Time, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global coagulation testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CoaguSense, Inc., HemoSonics, LLC, iLine Microsystems., Instrumentation Laboratory Company, Sienco, Inc., SenGenix., Bio/Data Corporation, Universal Biosensors, RUSNANO Group, Coagulation Sciences LLC, Tcoag Ireland, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Machaon Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, A&T Corporation., Sysmex, Universal Biosensors and others.
Segmentation:
By Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
By Application
- Activated Clotting Time (ACT)
- Thrombin Time (TT)
- Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT)
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT)
- Prothrombin Time (PT)
- Other Tests
By Technology
- Optical Technology
- Mechanical Technology
- Electrochemical Technology
- Others
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Point-of-Care Testing
- Others
By Test
- Complete Blood Count (CBC)
- Factor V Assay
- Fibrinogen Level
- Prothrombin Time
- Platelet Count
- Thrombin Time
- Bleeding Time
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, Roche announced the launch of their new self-testing device for INR or blood coagulation levels namely CoaguChek Vantus. This is specially designed for the Warfarin patients so that they can monitor their coagulation levels. This will increase the connectivity between the patients and healthcare provider and will provide easy and high quality testing
- In May 2017, Stago group announced that they have acquired HemoSonics LLC. This acquisition will help the company to develop new Point-of-Care in Haemostasis testing and beyond with the assistance of the SEER technology (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance) and QuantraTM Hemostasis Analyzer. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better treatment to the patients
Competitive Analysis:
Global coagulation testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coagulation testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Analysis:
Global coagulation testing market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of special coagulation testing and increasing chronic diseases among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Drivers
- Increasing cardiovascular problem among consumer is driving the growth of this market
- Rising awareness about the preservative care management is another factor driving the market growth.
- Technological advancement and development in coagulation testing devices is major factor driving market
- Increasing prevalence for disposable coagulation testing devices is driving the market
Market Restraints
- High cost of the coagulation devices is restraining the growth of this market
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth
- Strict regulation related to coagulation device is another factor restraining the growth of this market
