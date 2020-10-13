Global Oil and Gas Composites Market 2020 Production, Share, Demand, Applications and Opportunities Market Research Report 2027|Major Market Players- Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures, National Oilwell Varco, VELLO NORDIC AS

Market Insights

In the reliable Global Oil and Gas Composites market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues about Oil and Gas Composites industry. The scope of this market report includes but is not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report presents with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. An influential Oil and Gas Composites market report brings precise and exact market research information that drives business into the right direction.

Oil and gas composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2.68 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Oil and Gas Composites Market Are:

The major players covered in the oil and gas composites market report are Airborne Oil & Gas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Magma Structures, National Oilwell Varco, VELLO NORDIC AS, Halliburton, Strongwell Corporation, Enduro, Shawcor Ltd, Solent Composite Solutions Limited, CIP Composites, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Oil and Gas Composites Market Scope and Segments

Oil and gas composites market is segmented of the basis of resin type, fiber type, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the resin type, the oil and gas composites market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, phenolic and others such as polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, peek resins and vinyl ester resins.

The fiber type segment of the oil and gas composites market is divided into glass fiber and carbon fiber. The carbon fiber segment is further divided into polyethylene resins, polyamide resins, PEEK resins and vinyl ester resins.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into glass reinforced plastics, glass reinforced epoxy resin, glass reinforced vinyl ester and reinforced thermoplastic.

The application segment of the oil and gas composites market is segmented into piping system, grinds/grating, flexible tubes, composite risers, caissons & pull tubes, top side applications, pipes, others such as frac plugs & frac balls, flexible tubes, composite riders, accumulators bottles and caissons. Top side applications segment is further divided into ladders, handrails, and decking. Pipes segment is divided into risers, jumpers and downline.

Based on regions, the Oil and Gas Composites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oil and Gas Composites Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Oil and Gas Composites market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Oil and Gas Composites Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Oil and Gas Composites

Chapter 4: Presenting Oil and Gas Composites Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Oil and Gas Composites market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

