iPhone 12, review shortly before launch

As the official presentation approaches, here is an overview of the iPhone 12. This new generation of Apple smartphones is designed to have a focus on 5G.

The iPhone 12 fell victim to the global health crisis. Apple’s calendar has changed because the traditional September meeting has been postponed to at least October. According to those familiar with this problem, the reason is simple. The giant had production problems due to factories that could not operate normally.

Rumors about this smartphone are reminiscent of four models with a 5.4-inch version, two 6.1-inch editions (iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) and the showcase model, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12, four variants, including a “showcase” model

The 5.4-inch variant would be there to convince with a more accessible price positioning. It would particularly appeal to users of the iPhone SE with more complete equipment in their pockets. This would include Face ID or even a new generation camera. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 promises to be the direct successor to the iPhone 11. It would have an OLED screen and would add important new features on the camera side.

These two models are likely to come in 64GB and 128GB versions.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is evolving into an updated iPhone 11 Pro. One of the big changes would be a bigger screen. The triple camera setup should benefit from an upgrade with better zoom and optimized sensors. Apple should also offer improvements on the Face ID side.

Due to its dimensions, the vehicle should be easier to sell than the Max Edition. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will still be a must-have with its 6.7-inch screen.

All of these iPhones are usually 5G equipped and compatible. Pre-orders are expected for next Friday. We don’t have a specific date for availability except for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. He tells himself it is expected to arrive in November.