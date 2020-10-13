Santos fan collective opposes Robinho’s return – Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Santos’ fan movement Bancada das Sereias, which enjoys official support from Santos, has spoken out against Robinho returning to club Vila Belmiro.

The group, founded last year and made up of club supporters who gather to travel to the stadium together, posted the 36-year-old’s signature on their Facebook page.

In the text, the group specifies that, even if Robinho can still appeal his conviction, “the return of this player is not profitable under these conditions” and also underlines that it would be contradictory for the club to hire him after participating in campaigns against gender violence.

“It is very sad to know that all the advocacy campaigns for women on International Women’s Day to give us a voice for anything are only on paper, after all, at the moment to put it into practice, [o clube] brings a player convicted in the first degree for rape, ”published the collective on the social network.

As International Women’s Day 2018 approaches, Santos received São Bento in Vila Belmiro and entered the field with a banner with the inscription “If the woman said no, it means she told you no”. This phrase was part of an awareness campaign promoted by the global movement for gender equality #HeforShe, created by UN Women and supported by the club.

At the time, Santos encouraged his fans to sign a pledge, through the entity’s website, to practice attitudes that would help achieve gender equality.

This year, also close to the event, Santos took part, along with all the teams of the Paulista Championship, in an awareness campaign that brought players onto the pitch accompanied by women, instead of children, as well as habit.

They then went on to promote a whistle, in a protest against harassment and to claim that stadiums are, yes, a place of presence for women. The whistle is a symbol of anti-harassment campaigns and the safe presence of women at football matches is one of the main banners of the Bancada das Sereias, which enjoys the support of Santos.

With the hiring of Robinho, 36, announced on Saturday (10), Internet users have also pointed out a contradiction in the club’s position.

Former publications of the Vila Belmiro team on social networks on topics related to women have been recalled to question the arrival of the athlete, who will begin his fourth stint at Santos. The reaction came from fans of the rival clubs as well as from Santos.

Since Saturday, the club has not returned to publish content related to the player on social networks. The forward has even been signed up for the BID (CBF Daily Newsletter) and is free to play, but Santos has not announced the news.

Robinho was sentenced at first instance to 9 years in prison for rape in Italy. The case allegedly took place in January 2013, at a party in Milan, and the victim was a young Albanian. He is appealing the decision.

Robinho’s lawyer, Marisa Alija, posted a video on his Instagram on Saturday night in which he explains that the sentence is not final and that the athlete can still appeal in three cases. He also says there is no arrest warrant against him in response to fan claims Robinho could not set foot in Italy or would be arrested.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday (11), Orlando Rollo, the president of Santos, also used the presumption of innocence to defend the hiring made by his management.

“Robinho is not sentenced with final judgment. Who are we to throw a stone at Robinho? Throw the first stone who has never sinned. And has he sinned? Let us wait for the result of the process,” said the manager of Santos.

In addition to demonstrations by fans and groups such as Bancada das Sereias, journalists and communicators also participated in the discussion about hiring the attacker on social media.