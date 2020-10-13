Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2020: By Key Vendors, Types, Potential Applications, Future Growth and Outlook 2026

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market research report gives out an extensive analysis of the Industry .This market research report inquiries about experts who have connected broad research systems and gained information from secondary and primary sources so as to create solid and helpful data that renders the most recent market determinations and industry patterns. On the off chance that you are related with the industry or planning to be a part of it, this Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) report will furnish you with a far reaching viewpoint on it. It’s fundamental to keep yourself refreshed with the market elements dependably.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.19% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Aptiv., Intel Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Valeo, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VOXX Electronics Corp., Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., among other

“Product definition” Advanced driver-assistance systems are specially designed so that they can assist vehicles during driving and parking. The main function of these systems is to enhance safety of the cars as well as road.

Growing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to enhance the demand for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing government regulations associated with the safety, growing prevalence for safe driving experience, they have the ability to decrease the traffic congestion, and increasing demand for autonomous & electric vehicles will also accelerate the demand for ADAS in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Unavailability of required infrastructure and complex features are factors which is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market: Segment Analysis

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System (Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Monitoring System, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System, Road Sign Recognition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traffic Jam Assist), Component (Camera Unit, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor), Offering (Hardware, Software), Vehicle Type (Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Trucks), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Propulsion (Electric, Petrol, Diesel)

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Country Level Analysis

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion as referenced above.

The countries covered in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing investment in research & development and increasing government regulations to enhance vehicle safety.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Scope and Market Size

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented on the basis of system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, adaptive front light, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, driver monitoring system, forward collision warning, intelligent park assist, lane departure warning, night vision system, pedestrian detection system, road sign recognition, tire pressure monitoring system, and traffic jam assist.

Based on component, market is segmented into camera unit, lidar sensor, radar sensor, and ultrasonic sensor.

On the basis of offering, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into hardware and software.

The vehicle type segment is divided into buses, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and trucks.

On the basis of electric vehicle type, market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Propulsion segment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is divided into electric, petrol, and diesel.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Table of Content: Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

