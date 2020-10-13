Global Edge Analytics Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast 2027|| Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation Bit Stew Systems, Microsoft Corporation,

Global Edge Analytics market is a valuable tool for the financial specialists and new contenders and individual organizations and market analysts and vital colleagues, suppliers, merchants, and creators. The report allows them to make a conjecture on anticipated business points and choose about their promoting ways to accomplish a successful market position. The Edge Analytics market report aims to examine establishments and experts administrative segments. The creators of this Edge Analytics report consider various market aspects profit, cost and gross edge and industry parts, economy impacting aspects and CAGR.

Edge Analytics Market is accounted for USD 2.03 billion in , and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% the forecast period.

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Edge Analytics Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Cisco Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

SAP SE, SAS Institute,

Apigee Corporation

Bit Stew Systems,

Microsoft Corporation,

Greenwave Systems and IBM Corporation.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Component (Solution and Services),

By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and others),

By Business Application (Marketing, Sales and others),

By Deployment Model ( On-Premises and On-Cloud), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Edge Analytics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Edge Analytics market.

Global Edge Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand of edge analytics products on network devices.

Rising propagation of data over and done with connected devices i.e., increasing data generation and management.

Concern for cost efficiency and raising scalability is boosting this cloud market.

Edge technology is still in its initial stages.

Present cloud infrastructures pose inactivity between an edge device and the cloud.

Investment disinclination in new technologies by market players.

Threat of data safety and security followed by loss of property.

Absence of globally recognized standards.

The key factors here include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc, Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc., Analytic Edge, Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning, Eurotech, Falkonry, Flowthings.io, Intel, Kepware Technologies, OSIsoft, Panduit, ParStream, Dell Inc, Hp Inc., Iguazio, Microsoft Corporation, Greenwave Systems and IBM Corporation.

