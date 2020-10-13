Intensive care bed occupancy rate increases in state

Intensive care bed (Photo: Leone Iglesias / AT)

The occupancy rate of beds in the state’s intensive care units (ICUs) for the treatment of Covid-19 was, yesterday, 71.29%. The index is the highest of the last 42 days. Prior to that, on August 31, the rate was 71.41%, according to state government Covid-19 panel data.

Over the past week, ICU bed occupancy rates have varied between 63% and 68.9%.

The metropolitan region of Grande Vitória is the one with the largest occupations of ICU beds, which is equivalent to 84.44%. Then there are the regions of Center (48.65%), South (47.62%) and North (45.83%).

As of Thursday, the average occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the state was 68.35%, which was also a value considered high compared to recent rates. In view of the increase, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, in an interview with the newspaper A Tribuna, explained that the intensive care beds should not have an occupancy lower than 75%.

“The bed is an expensive technological resource and no hospital, public or private, should keep the operation of an intensive care unit below 75% or 80%. Below 60%, it is recommended to close them and open them only when necessary ”.

According to Nésio, what is done in the pandemic, with an occupancy of less than 75%, is a safety margin.

By the end of the year, Nésio said 160 additional beds, from the infirmary and intensive care, will be inaugurated in state hospitals. The secretary also said that if the state goes through a second wave of severe cases, there is the possibility of using beds from the state network and may again make restrictions in cities.

Regarding the infirmary beds in Espírito Santo, the occupancy rate is 65.05%. To date, the state has 139,755 confirmed cases and 3,659 deaths.

Reinfection

A study published in the United States confirmed the case of documented reinfection in the state of Nevada. The American was infected twice in a month and a half, and the second infection was more severe than the first.

So far, there are five cases recorded worldwide, with the others being in Hong Kong (the first, announced on August 24), Belgium, the Netherlands and Ecuador.