Windows Subsystem for Linux WSL 2 provides support for graphical user interfaces and provides access to Linux file systems that are not natively supported by Windows

WSL 2 is a new version of the architecture that enables the Windows Subsystem for Linux to run ELF64 Linux binaries on Windows. This new architecture, which uses a true Linux kernel, changes the way these Linux binaries interact with Windows and your computer hardware, while delivering the same user experience as WSL 1 (the version currently available as a stable release is). WSL 2 offers much faster file system performance and full system call compatibility so you can run more applications like Docker!

WSL 2 therefore includes a true Linux kernel that allows you to run more Linux software on Windows and that performs better than WSL 1.

This new version of WSL 2 uses Hyper-V capabilities to create a compact virtual machine with a minimal Linux kernel. Expect better compatibility with Linux software, including Docker support, and a dramatic increase in file system performance.

Microsoft is very involved in the Linux world these days, and it goes without saying that improving the Windows subsystem for Linux has become a long-term priority.

After Microsoft announced some key improvements at the Build Developers Conference earlier this year, Microsoft is returning with additional details and new features to discuss how to improve the WSL experience for everyone on Windows 10.

This is primarily the WSL 2 version, which originally ran on Windows 10 Version 2004, or just the May 2020 update only. Microsoft has already confirmed that WSL 2 will be available to more users, and the company has in one Blog post confirms that Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 users will also get it.

Microsoft said of Craig Loewen, Program Manager for Windows Developer Platform, “We received feedback on how many people enjoyed using WSL 2, making WSL 2 available to more Windows users. Backport. Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 customers can now enjoy faster file system performance, 100% system call compatibility, and use of Docker Desktop with the WSL2-based engine.

New functions through the update

Execution of application GUIs in the WSL

Microsoft announced earlier this year that support for GUI applications would be available for the WSL. In this blog post, Loewen showed that work on this function is almost complete. In other words, you will shortly be able to run Linux applications in WSL in their own user interface, which makes the overall experience more native. A demo provided by Microsoft shows that Microsoft Teams is running in WSL. Yes, so you can stay productive on the Windows for Linux subsystem as well.

Support for graphical user interfaces in the WSL is becoming a reality! We’re getting closer to a first preview, and we’re excited to announce a preview version for Windows Insider in the coming months.

Below is an overview of an internal version running application GUIs in WSL. You can see that WSL supports many different types of applications, including IDEs that run entirely in a Linux environment. We added a lot of fine tuning and finishing details such as: B. showing icons for Linux apps in the system tray and assisting audio with your microphone (and yes, that’s really the point). The Linux version of Microsoft Teams runs in WSL.

WSL installation with distribution support will be available to Insiders shortly

During the BUILD 2020 conference, Microsoft announced that it would add a new command that will allow you to fully install the WSL called wsl –install. The first iteration of this feature is currently available from Windows Insiders. In the coming weeks the argument [C]–To install [C] This includes the ability to install WSL distributions. This means that you can fully configure WSL on your computer with the selected distribution with a single command.

Access to Linux file systems through WSL

From version 20211 of the Windows Insider Preview, WSL 2 offers a new function: wsl –mount. With this new setting, you can mount and mount a physical disk in WSL 2 so that you can access file systems that are not natively supported by Windows (e.g. ext4). So if you’re dual-booting Windows and Linux on different hard drives, you can now access your Linux files from Windows!

To mount a hard drive, open a PowerShell window with administrative privileges and do the following:

To list the hard drives available in Windows, run: wmic diskdrive list brief



To detach and unmount the hard drive from WSL 2, do the following:

Disk paths are available in DeviceID columns, usually in the format \. \. PHYSICALDRIVE *. The following is an example of mounting a specific partition on a specific hard drive in WSL and browsing its files.

Once mounted, you can also access these disks from Windows Explorer by navigating to wsl $ and then to the mount folder.

By default, wsl –mount tries to mount the hard drive as ext4.

At the moment, however:

Only entire hard disks can be connected to WSL 2. This means that not only one partition can be connected. Specifically, this means that it is not possible to read a partition on the boot device with wsl –mount, since this device cannot be separated from Windows and USB sticks are not supported. Currently supported and unable to connect to WSL 2. However, USB hard drives are supported. Only file systems natively supported in the kernel can be mounted by wsl –mount. This means that it is not possible to use the installed file system drivers (such as ntfs-3g) by calling wsl –mount.

TensorFlow-DirectML is now open source

WSL provides support for GPU compute workflows that are now available in Windows Insider versions. In addition, Microsoft has made the source code for TensorFlow-DirectML, an extension of TensorFlow under Windows, publicly available as an open source project on Github. TensorFlow-DirectML extends the door of TensorFlow beyond the support of conventional graphic processors (GPUs) and enables the violation of high-performance training and machine learning patterns on any Windows device with a GPU DirectX 12 compatible via DirectML.

All of these improvements, of course, show that Microsoft is fully committed to improving the experience with WSL, and all of the updates the company announced at its developer conference are now rolling out gradually. It will of course take a while to finish everything. However, if you want to try out some new features beforehand, the best thing to do is to just join the Windows Insider Program to get a taste of what’s out there. In terms of Windows experience, come ahead.

Source: Microsoft