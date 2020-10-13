Recife is saturated with leftist governments, says Mendonça Filho – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The DEM candidate for the prefecture of Recife, Mendonça Filho, says he is confident he can break what he called “left hegemony” in the capital of Pernambuco. For the former minister of Michel Temer (MDB), the population of the city is “saturated”.

The statement was made during a sabbatical at UOL, in partnership with Folha de S. Paulo, broadcast Monday (12). The conversation was led by journalists Carlos Madeiro and João Valadares.

The PT ruled the city for 12 years, followed by the PSB, the party of the current mayor, Geraldo Júlio, in power for eight years.

This is the third time that Mendonça Filho tries the post of mayor of the municipality. According to the latest Datafolha poll, he holds 16% of the voting intentions and is technically tied for second place with PT Federal MP Marília Arraes (17%) – MP João Campos (PSB) leads the dispute, with 26% .

Regarding the failed attempts in past elections, Mendonça, who is now seeking to associate his name with that of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), affirms that his position “was much more to reaffirm the space of the adversarial”. “I think it’s much more my merit, and my capacity for dialectical and political resistance, than proper demerit,” he said.

He was also a federal deputy and governor of Pernambuco.

Education and Internet access The DEM candidate claims the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a missed year of education for children, especially the lower grade.

“If we already have a distance between public education and private education, in times of pandemic, it gets worse,” said Mendonça, who cites the idea of ​​making public school students benefit with the Internet paid by the district service provider to stimulate employment.

Former head of the Ministry of Education between 2016 and 2018, the Democrat claims to defend the discussion for the return to school, by respecting the sanitary conditions established by the official health agencies.

“It’s not for me as a candidate at the moment, without the technicalities, to answer if the time is right, but we certainly need to speed up the return to school,” he said. He also claimed to be in favor of full-time schooling in primary school.

Asked about the possibility of setting up civic-military schools, the candidate says he does not believe in a single and generic tool, but does not exclude the format, hailed by Bolsonaro. “If there is a very violent and vulnerable area, and the community understands that this is the solution, we will implement it without prejudice.”

Relationship with Bolsonaro Regarding the relationship with the president, Mendonça Filho said that he will ask for the support of the federal government to help him “remove Recife from the bottom”, that it is his political position and that he “does not hide from no one “.

Regarding the possible official support of Bolsonaro during the electoral campaign, Mendonça said: “How can I speak on behalf of the President of the Republic?” Despite this, he adopted the strategy of being identified by voters as the candidate for the president of the city.

At the convention that formalized his name last month, one of the jingles said “Mendonça is Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro is Mendonça”. At the time, the former minister said the music was unofficial and was performed at the request of some voters.

In Datafolha, the intention to vote in Mendonça rises to 28% among voters who approve of President Bolsonaro’s administration – against 20% of Campos, 12% of delegate Patricia and 10% of Marília Arraes in this part of Readership.