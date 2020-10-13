MACUBE 110, DeepCool announces its new Micro-ATX case

DeepCool, a leading brand in the design and manufacture of cooling systems, announces the MACUBE 110, its new micro ATX case with a sleek design, available in black or white, combining functionality and minimalism to make assembly convenient for everyone to offer compact pc fans.

The MACUBE 110 has an optimized air flow to cool all important components. The front and top fan slots provide space for up to six 120 mm or four 140 mm fans.

Radiators up to 280 mm can also be installed in order to use the powerful all-in-one water cooling. High-performance air cooling solutions like our ASSASSIN III can also be installed at a distance of 165 mm.

MACUBE 110, details and prices

Equipped with DeepCool’s legendary magnetic side panel made of tempered glass, adjustable GPU bracket and attachable SSD racks, the MACUBE 110 offers easy and convenient PC mounting. The hard drive cage can be removed, making room for a larger power supply or heat sink. The MACUBE 110 offers space for two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch hard drives and offers everything you need to assemble a PC that is adapted to today’s requirements and has a compact format.

Top: 280 mm, 240 mm

Rear: 120mm

Front fan: 120mm x3 / 140mm x2

Top: 120mm x2 / 140mm x2

Back: 120mm x 1 (pre-installed)