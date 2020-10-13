International
Click here and check out the highlights from A Tribuna this Tuesday
The highlights of the newspaper A Tribuna this Tuesday (13):
– 6,800 openings to become a server and earn up to R $ 35,000
– Back to school today in 284 public schools
– Unprecedented surgery to make a 4 year old boy walk
– Fifteen thousand change careers after discovering a new vocation
– 47% of women say they have been victims of sexual harassment at work
– “We must exercise faith
– Rear dome to shoot in Fla against Goiás
– Thousands of fish seem dead in the pond
(Photo: AT)