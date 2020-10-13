International

Click here and check out the highlights from A Tribuna this Tuesday

rej October 13, 2020

The highlights of the newspaper A Tribuna this Tuesday (13):

– 6,800 openings to become a server and earn up to R $ 35,000

– Back to school today in 284 public schools

– Unprecedented surgery to make a 4 year old boy walk

– Fifteen thousand change careers after discovering a new vocation

– 47% of women say they have been victims of sexual harassment at work

– “We must exercise faith

– Rear dome to shoot in Fla against Goiás

– Thousands of fish seem dead in the pond

(Photo: AT)

rej

Related Articles

October 8, 2020
8

Global Ballistic Composites Market 2020 Growth Statistics, New Opportunities, Competitive Outlook and COVID-19 Analysis till 2026 – DuPont Protection Technologies, CoorsTek, Honeywell Spectra

October 9, 2020
6

The heat wave ends in the state and temperatures will drop to 14 ° C

Simultaneous Localization And Mapping Market
October 7, 2020
7

Simultaneous Localization And Mapping Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2026 Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc

October 9, 2020
1

Justice bans trial against famous priest in Goiás – Brazil selections

Close