🔎 Measuring device – definition and explanations

The platinum-iridium rod was used as the prototype of the measuring device from 1889 to 1960.

The meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the basic unit of length (The length of an object is the distance between its two most distant ends. If the object is thread-like or pointed, its length is that of the object … ) of the International System (SI). It has been defined since 1983 as the distance traveled by light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, i.e. are contained in wavelengths of 380 nm (violet). Until …) in a vacuum (vacuum becomes usually defined as the absence of matter in a spatial area.) in 1⁄299,792,458 seconds.

Historical

In 1668 the English philosopher John Wilkins published the description of a universal measure of decimal units, the basic length of which (in music the word basic can refer to several senses) is 38 Prussian inches (1 inch, Prussian = 26.15 mm), i.e. H. 993.7 mm. Seven years later, the Italian scholar Tito Livio Burattini published Misura Universale in 1675, a work in which he renamed Wilkins’ universal measure to meters (metro cattolico) and redefined it as the length of a pendulum (the word pendulum (nom male) comes from Huygens and the Latin pendere. So it is originally an oscillating system under the influence of gravity. Among the famous pendulums it is …), which oscillates with a half period of a second (Seconde is the feminine of the adjective second, the immediate after the first comes or that is added to something identical. The second is …) or about 993.9 mm current. Louis XVI In France a long series of attempts was carried out by signing the project on May 8, 1790. (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain result that cannot be reproduced a priori identically and the support and integration of a large project requires multiple contributions and …) Association (The concept of association is a central concept of the logic of predicates and other systems of logic and is probably what makes the most difference …) Weights (The weight is the force of gravity, which is created by gravity and inertia and is exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the proximity of the earth. It corresponds to the opposite of the result of …) and measurements of the Kingdom of France proposed by Talleyrand. According to the report of the Académie des Sciences of March 19, 1791 (An academy of sciences is a learned society whose task it is to promote scientific research by bringing together some of the most eminent researchers by …) and at the suggestion of you Chevalier Jean-Charles de Borda, Burattini’s “meter” is adopted as the unit of length (there are many units of length that are not part of the international system. Some are used in scientific fields to simplify expressions …). Previously, lengths were measured in relation to humans (thumb, foot, altimeter); Since everyone is different, the king was often taken as a reference, which was a powerful monarchical symbol. In the middle of the revolutionary period it was therefore decided to delete any reference to a man (a man is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply “man”.) In particular to choose a single non-human stallion and multiples and use sub-multipliers of 10. Gone are the days of the foot that were worth twelve inches.

The counter was officially defined for the first time by the Academy on March 26, 1791 (An academy is an assembly of men of letters, scholars and / or artists recognized by their peers and whose job it is to ensure use in their respective Disciplines and works such as dictionaries, …) to publish sciences as the ten millionth part of a quarter meridian (in geography a meridian is an imaginary half-sized circle drawn on the globe connecting the geographical poles all points of the earth on …) terrestrial or a quarter of a great circle (in geometry, a great circle is a circle drawn on the surface of a sphere with the same diameter as it and divides it into two equal hemispheres. In the same way one goes …) through the poles. Therefore, if it is not the human body (the human body is the physical structure of a person), nature remained the reference. It was adopted by France on April 7, 1795 as the official measure of length. A few years later, in 1799, a standard platinum meter (platinum is a chemical element with the symbol Pt and atomic number 78) was created from this definition (A definition is a discourse that says what is a thing or what is a noun means. Hence the separation between real definitions and nominal definitions.) and became the yardstick. From February 1796 to December 1797, 16 standard meters of marble were engraved in Paris in Paris (marble is a metamorphic rock made of limestone that comes in a wide variety of colors and may have veins or marble (veins and colors are due …) to the population to familiarize yourself with the new measure. Today only four are left: one is at 36 rue de Vaugirard to the right of the entrance, the second, replaced in 1848, is at 13 Place Vendôme, to the left of the entrance to the Ministry of Justice, the third is in Croissy-sur-Seine ( Yvelines), in a wall (A wall is a solid structure that delimits or separates two spaces.) From the Rue au Mètre and the fourth in Sceaux (Hauts-de-Seine).

In June 1792, Jean-Baptiste Joseph Delambre was commissioned to measure the distance between Dunkirk and Rodez, while Pierre Méchain measured the distance from Barcelona (Barcelona (Barcelona (Barcelona in Catalan and Castilian) is a municipality in Catalonia – Spain, in the province of Barcelona (es is the historical, administrative and economic capital of Catalonia ….) in Rodez. They were supposed to meet in Rodez. This made it possible to precisely determine the value of the measuring device. In 1793, Méchain discovered an inconsistency between the recorded lengths on Montjuïc in Barcelona and the astronomical study of the position of the stars.The Franco-Spanish War prevented him from repeating his measures.This discrepancy, which was in fact due not to a mistake in handling but to the uncertainty of the instruments used, brought him into great trouble and he brought everything under control (the whole, understood as a set of des en what exists is often interpreted as the world or universe.) at work so as not to have to report on his work in Paris. In 1799, he resigned to take part in an international conference that recognized his scientific work (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a subject with rigor and scientific methods). Then he put his results together, which makes the counter 0.2 mm too short. The “fraud” is only discovered by Delambre in 1806, year. (A year is a unit of time that expresses the duration between two events of an event related to the revolution of the earth around the sun.) Where he will re-examine this set (In set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the Elements of the set). “A multiplicity, which can be understood as …) results from writing the basis of the metric system.

In 1889, the Bureau of Weights and Measures defined the numerator as the distance between two points on a rod of an alloy (an alloy is a combination of a metal with one or more other chemical elements) made of platinum and iridium (iridium is a chemical element with the symbol Ir and the atomic number 77.). This bar is still in the Pavillon de Breteuil in Sèvres.

Thanks to the advent of lasers, the 11th General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) in 1960 redefined the measuring device as 1,650,763.73 wavelengths (A wave is the propagation of a perturbation that occurs as it passes through a reversible variation in local physical properties. Es transports energy without …) transporting radiation (radiation is a transfer of energy in the form of waves or particles that can occur through electromagnetic radiation (for example: infrared) or a …) orange that is emitted by the isotope (The The nucleus of an atom consists initially of protons and neutrons.In nuclear physics, two atoms are called isotopes if they have the same number of protons The number of protons in the nucleus …) 86 of krypton (krypton is a chemical element, symbol Kr and ordinal number 36.).

Finally, the 1983 conference was based on light and redefined the counter as the distance that light traveled in a vacuum in 1⁄299,792,458 seconds. The speed of light (the speed of light in a vacuum, noted c (for “speed”, whereby the light manifests itself macroscopically as …) in a vacuum is the same at all points (graphic) (result determined by special theory of relativity) is a more precise definition because the second is the International System (SI) unit that is measured with the least uncertainty.