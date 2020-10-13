Tite promises to keep the base, but does not want to “equip” Gareca with a line-up – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The selection of the Brazilian team for this Tuesday (13), at 9 p.m., against Peru, for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, will be revealed hours before the ball rolls at the National Stadium in Lima. Coach Tite claims to have already defined the 11 holders and the base will be the same as that which beat Bolivia on Friday (9), but he preferred not to form the team during a press conference held on Monday ( 12) in São Paulo.

“We have a series of top athletes. The line-up is already in place, the athletes have known it since yesterday. The ideas remain, but I don’t want to equip Gareca. [Ricardo, técnico da seleção peruana]. When you change the characteristics of an athlete it brings diversity, ”said Tite, indicating that the team will likely have changes for the next meet.

Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Renan Lodi; Casemiro and Douglas Luiz; Éverton Cebolinha, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar; Roberto Firmino was the team against Bolivia. Tite has made five changes on the occasion, with entries from Felipe (in place of Thiago Silva), Alex Telles (Renan Lodi), Everton Ribeiro (Philippe Coutinho), Rodrygo (Cebolinha) and Richarlison (Firmino).

Cléber Xavier, technical assistant of the selection, also participated in the conversation with the journalists and explained the strategy to face Peru: “We entered this match knowing Peru from two Copa America clashes, in friendly and also past eliminations. And knowing that we are working on top of our offensive strategy and also to lock the opponent. Gareca has been coaching for the national team for five years and has done a great job, but we are ready. “

Titus finished. “It’s a higher degree of difficulty than what we are facing [contra a Bolívia], but I think to repeat the performance, that the selection plays a lot, but it must be difficult, the opponent is as hard as possible, if possible not to score and to translate that into victory. “

PERU

Gallese; Advíncula, Abram, Zambrano and Trauco; Aquino, Yotún and Tapia; Carrillo, Ruidíaz and Christofer Gonzales. Coach: Ricardo Gareca

BRAZIL

Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Renan Lodi; Casemiro and Douglas Luiz; Éverton Cebolinha, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar; Roberto Firmino. Coach: Tite

Location: Lima National Stadium, Peru

Opening hours: 9 p.m.

Referee: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Assistants: José Retamal and Raul Orellana (both from CHI)

VAR: Pero Maza (CHI)