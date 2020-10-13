Global Composites Market 2020 Expected Revenue, Industry Share, Development Stages, and Landscape- Forecast to 2027|Industry Top Players- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Market Insights

In the reliable Global Composites market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues about Composites industry. The scope of this market report include but is not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report presents with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. An influential Composites market report brings precise and exact market research information that drives business into the right direction.

Composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.44 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Composites market report analyses the growth due to factor such as surging usage of composites in commercial aircraft.

Major Market Players Covered in The Composites Market Are:

The major players covered in the composites market report are Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexion, Weyerhaeuser Company., Jushi Group (HK) Sinosia Composite Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Gurit, DowAksa, Renegade Materials Corporation, KINECO – KAMAN, Henkel Corporation., UPM, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Benefits for Composites Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Composites Market trends and dynamics.

Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

Global Composites Market Scope and Segments

Composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fiber type, composites market is segmented into glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, natural fiber composites, others. Others have been further segmented into basalt fiber composites, aramid fiber composites, boron fiber composites, hybrid fiber composites, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber composites and other fiber composites.

Based on resin type, composites market is segmented into thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. Thermoset composites have been further segmented into epoxy resin, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin and others. Thermoplastic composites have been further segmented into polycarbonates (PC), polypropylene (PP), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyetherimide (PEI), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyamide (PA) and others.

Based on manufacturing process, composites market is segmented into lay-up process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding (RTM) process, others.

Composites market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-use industries. The end-use industry segment for composites market includes transportation, aerospace & defence, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipe & tank, marine, electrical & electronics, others. Others have been further segmented into industrial, healthcare and sporting goods.

Based on regions, the Composites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Composites Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Composites market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Composites Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Composites

Chapter 4: Presenting Composites Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Composites market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

