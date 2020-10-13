Try Fedora 33 Beta

On Tuesday, September 29th, the Fedora project community will be pleased to announce the availability of the Fedora 33 beta version.

Despite the risks regarding the stability of a beta version, it is important to test it! If you report bugs now, you’ll find out what’s new before anyone else as you improve the quality of Fedora 33 and reduce the risk of delays. The versions in development lack the testers and the feedback to achieve their goals.

The final version is currently set for October 20th or 27th.

Here are the new announcements for this version.

User experience

Gateway to GNOME 3.38.

The function to hide the bootloader menu has been cleaned up. This feature, introduced in the past, allows the user to update the kernel in a transparent manner. If the boot loader fails after a kernel update, the boot loader knows that it will automatically select the previous kernel when it restarts. This feature was specific to Fedora and the goal here is to make it available upstream.

This is the return of the standard animated wallpaper. The background image has a color that varies depending on the time of day.

The LXQt 0.15.0 desktop environment has been updated.

The service dmraid-activity.service will not be activated if no RAID system is detected during the installation.

The nano text editor is becoming the default text editor instead of vi because it is seen as more intuitive.

The memory expansion with the swap mechanism now uses zram by default to improve responsiveness and performance. This also applies to existing systems. Existing partitions or swap files are retained and have a lower priority of use.

Btrfs is becoming the standard file system for office-oriented variants, including Fedora Workstation. It thus replaces ext4, which obviously can still be used. Note that OpenSuse took the plunge a few years ago.

DXVK becomes the reference implementation of wine3d as the basis for Vulkan. This improves the performance of graphics programs designed for Windows and running on Fedora, especially video games.

While Earlyoom appeared on Fedora Workstation 32, it now offers the Fedora KDE variant by default.

A cgroup has been created to reserve minimum resources for active graphics sessions.

Hardware management

Enable arm pointer activation and branch target identification techniques for the Aarch64 architecture to improve the security of standard programs.

Better management of activity peaks and warming of Intel processors, including via the thermal daemon.

The .NET Core ecosystem is available for Aarch64 and no longer just for the x86_64 architecture.

The Internet of Things edition of Fedora will become an official edition of Fedora.

internationalization

IBus 1.5.23 update.

The Zanata translation platform gets all of its reference from the Fedora ecosystem.

System administration

Secure network time synchronization (NTS) is supported in the NTP Chrony client and in the Anaconda installation program.

Modular repositories are provided in one part: Fedora-Repos-Modular-Package.

Domain names are resolved in applications using systemd resolution. The glibc library will continue to use nss-resolve instead of nss-dns to this day.

Strengthening of the overall system guideline: deactivation of the TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 protocols, rejection of Diffie-Hellman 1024-bit keys and SHA-1 hashes by signature.

In case of a problem, you can run the command to restore a more flexible policy:

# update-crypto-Policies –set LEGACY Support for the DBM format in NSS has been removed.

Adding PARSEC to provide an API for security hardware or cryptographic services, regardless of hardware. It can use the following hardware: TPM2, HSM and Arm TrustZone.

The Storage Instantiation Daemon is received with great enthusiasm. The goal is to have a single daemon that extends udev for space management to avoid having complex rules in complex systems.

The X.org tools collection is offered in more individual packages than the generic xorg-x11 {Apps, Font-Utils, Resutils, Server-Utils, Utils, XKB-Utils} packages that were previously used. Some utilities are also removed.

Stratis 2.1 update.

The Device-Mapper-Multipath package has been removed from LiveCDs (and thus from standard installations), which improves the start-up time for Office use. The servers and data centers that need it for their use can always install it or dispose of it via a more appropriate image.

NetworkManager connection profiles are saved in the official key file format rather than using the Red Hat-specific ifcfg-rh format. This only applies to new profiles; for the time being, compatibility is retained for existing profiles.

The RPM 4.16 package manager has been updated.

RPM databases are moved from the Berkeley DB Sqlite format.

development

LLVM is the 11th version.

Make is preparing its 4.3 version.

Update the C glibc 2.32 library.

Updated the Binutils 2.34 tools.

Small boost of 1.73 for the generic C ++ library.

Update of the MinGW environment for compiling Windows applications under Linux.

Passage from Golang version 1.15.

OpenJDK 11 dances Java.

Node.js makes a 14th node.

Erlang 23 is available.

Updated for GHC 8.8 and Haskell Stackage LTS 16.

The Perl language is offered in version 5.32.

Ruby On Rails is getting into Auto 6.0.

Python version 3.9 is coming.

While versions 2.6 and 3.4 of Python are being removed.

About Python, the Python-Pytoml package is dprci and will be removed shortly.

When mod_php was removed, the Apache server could run PHP directly.

The libdb library is deprecated and will be permanently removed in a future version of Fedora.

The glibc-headers.i686 and glibc-headers.x86_64 packages have been merged into the new glibc-headers-x86.noarch package. For other architectures, the glibc-headers package has been merged into glibc-devel.

BLAS / LAPACK packages are compiled with FlexiBLAS, a wrapper that allows you to select the BLAS compatible reference library of your choice.

Fedora project

CMake can be used to build in different directories for designing RPMs.

Deployment of ELN, a new build root that simulates a RHEL environment, to directly assess the impact of changes from Fedora to RHEL.

Packages are now compiled with linker optimization that removes unnecessary code.

Phase 3 to remove automatic elements for building RPM packages around Python.

Additional dependencies on Python packages are generated automatically.

The unversioned macro% {__ python} generates an error.

% Make_build and% make_install macros for RPM design have been added to make the make command more consistent with building these packages.

exam

While developing a new Fedora like this beta version, the project has test days almost every week. The goal is to test a certain functionality like Kernel, Fedora Silverblue, Upgrade, GNOME, Internationalization etc. for a day. The quality assurance team works out and offers a range of tests that are generally easy to perform. Just follow them and indicate if the result is what you expected. Otherwise, a bug report must be opened for a patch to be developed.

It’s very easy to follow and often takes little time (15 minutes to an hour maximum) if you have a working beta on hand.

The tests and reports carried out are created on the following page. I regularly post on my blog when a test day is planned.

If the adventure interests you, the images are available from Torrent or via [https://getfedora.org/ le site officiel[/URL].

If you already have Fedora 32 or 31 on your computer, you can upgrade to beta. This is a big update, your apps and data will be fine.

In both cases, we recommend that you back up your data first.

If you run into a bug, don’t forget to read the documentation to report bugs in BugZilla or to contribute to the translation in Weblate.

Have a good test!