Folha de São Paulo panel: Hat

Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) has prepared a list of works, separated by region, value and modal (rail, road, port or airport) and made pilgrimages to the benches of the State to convince parliamentarians to “sponsor” these investments in the 2021 budget. A third of the budget (2.6 billion reais) of the portfolio this year came from amendments, now mandatory for the Ministry of the Economy, despite the budgetary adjustment.

Right

Tarcísio’s main argument is that these works are more likely to be completed because they have already started or have a project, which increases the affirmation and relevance of the amendments.

Fininho

São Paulo’s menu is thin, with only two works at the Port of Santos, two at Congonhas Airport, on the Tietê and Paraná waterways, improvements on the BR-101 and access on the BR-153 .

Reason

The rivalry with João Doria (PSDB), is not the reason, according to the file, but rather the already installed network of private concessions in the state.

Program

In August, Folha showed that, in a campaign climate, Bolsonaro had prepared a timetable for the unveiling of works which, for the most part, had been initiated by the PT governments.

Fear

At the launch of Michel Temer’s book, “A Escolha”, yesterday, Denis Rosenfield said that in 2015, a year before the dismissal, the then army commander, Eduardo Villas-Bôas, had it. asked to learn more about Temer. The military was “concerned about the country,” according to Rosenfield. The meeting was confidential.

action

Rosenfield, in addition to Villas-Bôas, also attended the meeting of then-chief of staff Sergio Etchegoyen, who would later become Temer’s minister. At the Group, the ex-president declared that “there was no prospect of any obstacle at that time” and that the interest of the military summit should be due to the fact that they do not know each other.

Thank you

Temer also said he was grateful for the military’s performance on at least two occasions in government. During multiple prison rebellions at the end of 2016, and in the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order), like Rio, in 2017. The initiative, however, buried the pension reform in his government for good.

Target

Supreme President Luiz Fux will have improved security after the weekend episode. He overturned Minister Marco Aurélio’s injunction and ordered the arrest of André do Rap, head of the CCP.

Violation

Lawyers and judges heard by the Panel say the André do Rap case exposes a vacuum in the law, which remains to be regulated. The split case had left the lower court on defense appeal. According to these people, this creates doubt about who should renew the prison, whether it is the preventive judge or the judge of second instance.

Without this

Marco Aurélio does not agree. “You can’t wash your hands. The judge is responsible. It is very clear in the law. There is nothing to regulate or change, ”he said.

The arrow

The STF minister also criticized Luiz Fux more. He said the matter must now go to the class for analysis and not to the plenary. “I just want the president not to match my salary. He’s a great hunter, ”he told the Panel.

Fight

Congressional leaders and members of the economic team fear the feud between Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) will further delay progress on a bill that leaves around R6 billion $ for the work. The Ministry of Infrastructure is expected to receive around 1.3 billion reais and the Ministry of Regional Development 2.4 billion reais.

In the wind

The reorganization of resources was promised two months ago by the Economy and was only transmitted last week to the Joint Budget Committee, criticized by Bolsonaro’s aides.

Complex

The Education portfolio is hit the hardest, and that’s where most of the resources will come from. Minister Milton Ribeiro has already said this would jeopardize the functioning of federal institutes, which could close.

Filming

“The release of drug trafficker André do Rap is the new form of impunity: escape authorized by the courts”

From federal deputy Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP) on the decision of Minister Marco Aurélio, of the STF