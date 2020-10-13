Watch Dogs: Legion on PC, Ubisoft updates its hardware recommendations

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on October 29th. The title is programmed on the console and on the PC. With respect to this platform, changes have been made to the key recommendations.

In fact, Ubisoft wanted to update itself with the latest hardware innovations. Nvidia recently launched its GeForce RTX 3000 series.

As a result, the demands on PCs change, especially when activating ray tracing. This technology is the source of the need for more performance.

Watch Dogs: Legion, PC Hardware Recommendations

We find three profiles with 1080p, 1440P and 4K. In the first case, the game requires a GeForce RTX 2060, which is accompanied by at least a Core i5-8400 or a Ryzen 5 2600. With this duo you can play with high graphics options, an RTX on medium and DLSS technology quality.

A GeForce RTX 3070 and a Core i7-9700 or a Ryzen 5 3600 are required for the 1440P with graphics options on Very High, Ray Tracing on High and DLSS Technology on Quality. Finally, for 4K with everything in it.For Ultra and DLSS on Performance, an RTX 3080 and a Core i9-9900K or a Ryzen 7 3700X are required.