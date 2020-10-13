Kauê Penna, winner of The Voice Kids, discovers a cyst on the vocal cords – selections brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Champion of the fifth season of The Voice Kids, Carioca Kauê Penna, 14, will have to operate on the vocal cords. He revealed in an interview on Encontro with Fátima Bernardes (Globo) that he discovered he had a cyst in his vocal cords.

“The day after the show was taped, we went to the speech therapist and found out that I had a cyst. The cyst is a bump and makes my voice heavier and thicker. I have a sharp anatomy, my larynx is high. I still have my notes, but I can’t use them because I risk losing my voice, ”he says.

According to the young man, he and his family chose to have the operation. This procedure will be possible only after the boy’s victory in the competition.

“We opted for the operation. We had no conditions before winning The Voice Kids. I will pay for my operation, do the treatment and take care of my family. My voice has improved and I will come back to what it was before. But not entirely, “said me.

Although he was chosen as the best singer, he says the take has not yet fallen. “A movie played in my head, my leg was already wobbly, I was very nervous. A movie of my life, about everything my mother did for me, and at that point I lost my strength . I can not believe it.” , this looks like a dream and anytime I will wake up. “

Penna got 50.5% of the popular vote, overtaking 14-year-old Maria Eduarda Ribeiro and 14-year-old Paulo Gomiz and winning a contract with Universal Music and the prize of R $ 250,000.

The teenager, who was part of coach Carlinhos Brown’s squad, thanked God and his mother for the feat. “She is my base, I really want to thank her,” he said, even before hearing the announcement of the winner, made by presenter André Marques, who cried at the end of the program.

In the final, the three candidates returned to the studio, after three weeks of remote performances, after the return of the attraction, which was suspended due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Only Simone, of the couple with Simaria, has remained at a distance because she is pregnant.