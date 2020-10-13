Cláudio Humberto: Maia forbids modernization of House rules

Anxious to circumvent the Constitution in an attempt to stay in power, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) sabotaged the committee which would modernize the text of the House’s rules of procedure. It would be comical if it were not tragic: the sabotage happened precisely because of the breakdown of the regiment, which determines the appointment of members by the president if the party leaders do not do so until 48 hours after the request for creation of the commission.

“Procrastination”

JHC MP (PTB-AL) submitted the request on May 17, 2017. Maia ignored the obligations for two years until “killing” the commission.

Vanguard of delay

In the middle of the twenty-first century, the Chamber still has in its rules the obligation to notify deputies of invitations to meetings … “by telegram”.

Too bad

The review isn’t Rodrigo Maia’s only turn in the statutes. Currently, there are 32 committees awaiting indication of its members.

In the midst of a pandemic

Among the scoundrels in Maia, there are 12 PECs, such as those dealing with the income of poor families and the control of compulsory spending.

Lost, Macron

The French municipal elections were the biggest defeat for President Emmanuel Macron (photo) since taking office. The Critics’ March Party in Brazil lost in the capitals and at home.

Around the world, the pandemic follows the “Brazilian model”

The pandemic situation in the world has followed, at least in the last two months, the trend observed in Brazil in the past, with an increase in the average of new cases and a decrease in the number of deaths. According to the Worldometer, the average number of cases has increased by 18.1% since August 11, from 261.5 thousand to 308.8 thousand new infections per day, but the average number of deaths during the same period has decreased by 12.6%, from 6002 to 5.245 per day.

India is decisive

The rise in cases can be explained by figures from India, which topped Brazil on September 6 with 4.16 million cases and has already passed 7 million.

Europe helped

Fears of a second wave of infections in Europe have been confirmed and countries like France, the UK, Spain and Italy have seen an increase in cases.

Facing Brazil and the USA

During the same period, Brazil recorded a drop of more than 15% in new cases. In the United States, there has been a 21.7% increase in cases over the past 30 days.

TSE, the unexpected

The website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), used to record polls, had been down for several days. The unsuspecting TSE explained that the site was “under maintenance”, in the midst of an election campaign, “without a deadline” to resume work. Too bad.

Well in the Senate

In the current composition, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court who received the most favorable votes in the vote on his nomination by the Senate plenary was the current president, Minister Luiz Fux, with 68 out of 81 votes.

Real estate union

Recent resolutions of the Federal Heritage Secretariat (SPU) of the Federal District have pleased Governor Ibaneis Rocha. 33 Union properties in Brasilia have been put up for sale. This is how it’s done.

Possibility

PhD student in biotechnology, PF secretary Ney Almeida decided to test the vaccine against bronchitis against the coronavirus and applied for a patent after obtaining good results on rats. “Viruses belong to the same family,” he said.

It’s time to investigate

As Bolsonaro has said anyone he invites to a post will be investigated by the media, there are already people suggesting he is recommending to STF Adélio, who stabbed him.

The 33

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the happy ending of the mine accident in San José, Chile, which left 33 miners buried for 69 days and caught the world’s attention. The case even yielded a movie, as of 2015.

Speak frankly

Minister Humberto Martins (photo) president of the Superior Court of Justice, will receive citizens to hear complaints, criticisms or suggestions, without a lawyer. Any citizen enrolled in the STJ “Talk to the President” program will have ten minutes of conversation with the Minister in court.

Think carefully …

… administrative reform could include ending parliamentary vagrancy during the pre-election period.

Telluric and religious

Former president of the Higher Labor Court, Minister Francisco Fausto once received the former president of the CUT and the deputy Vicentinho (PT-SP). “This is where the Rio Grande do Norte is located!” – greeted the former trade unionist. Fausto is from Areia Branca and Vicentinho de Acari, municipalities of Potiguares. The member left his hometown at the age of 20 because of the drought. He admits to being “telluric” and whenever he can visit Acari. But he was amazed when he revealed: “When I am there, I speak to God at the foot of the mountain…” Anrã.