📰 A green curtain for Africa

About 45% of the African continent is affected by desertification. To prevent this, a colossal project was launched: the erection of a great green wall.



The initiative launched by the African Union in 2007 provides for the planting of trees across the continent, that is, over a distance of 8,400 km. When that wall is completed the green would therefore extend from the Atlantic on The Red Sea and would cross 11 countries and underlines the Convention to Combat Desertification of the United Nations.

Most importantly, this plant structure could make the soil of the Sahel region fertile again. The Sahel zone, transition zone between the desert The Sahara and the savannas of Sudan are in fact particularly affected by the advancement of the desert, making it one of the poorest places in the world. An estimated 135 million people are struggling to feed themselves due to the deterioration of their land.

On September 7th, the first report on the progress of the Green Great Wall of China was published. We learn that 17.8 million hectares have been restored to date, the vast majority in Ethiopia. The project has also made good progress in Senegal and Nigeria. Finally, the contribution of Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger is seen as encouraging, if more modest. The initiative has also created 335,000 jobs.

However, the goal of restoring 100 million hectares by 2030 is far from being achieved. To achieve this, the pace would have to be accelerated and 8.2 million hectares restored per year. Rather, the current rate is 1.9 million hectare per Year worth.

An Effective Approach?

According to the group of African negotiators, the surface the Sahara took in the 20th century by 10%. Has the Great Green Wall stopped its progress so far, asks New Scientist? No, answers Deborah Goffner, a researcher who studied the project.

The scientist indicates some shortcomings of the initiative. In particular, the choice of plants for reforestation in the Sahel is not always based on solid arguments. For example, some regions have opted for eucalyptus because it is growing fast. The problem is that it doesn't help increase soil yield. In addition, the optimal type can vary greatly from place to place. Thus the survival rate of the acacia varies between 20% and … 90% depending on the region.

In addition, the funding is not up to the task of the project. To date 8 billion dollars have been invested. According to the report, meeting the targets for 2030 will cost a total of 3.6 to 4.3 billion US dollars per year from 36 to 43 billion.

However, experts agree on the importance of continuing the project. Doing nothing is not an option, emphasizes Deborah Goffner. In addition, other regions of the world have adopted a strategy. This is particularly the case in China, which plans to work on its own green wall by 2050 to stop the Gobi Desert from advancing.

