“ He’s already in Bolivia or Paraguay, ” Doria says of André do Rap – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB) said São Paulo PCC faction leader André do Rap released on Saturday (10) after a decision by STF Minister Marco Aurélio was followed by the police, caught a plane and “now he’s already out of Brazil, of course”.

“From now on, the São Paulo police force is mobilized to find André do Rap, who is now outside Brazil, of course. He did not go to Guarujá, as he promised the judge. We are watching the São Paulo police. He went to Maringá, from Maringá he took a plane with the liberation permit, with the habeas corpus of Minister Marco Aurélio, and now he is already in Bolivia or Paraguay. He is a fugitive from the police, ”said the governor in an interview with presenter José Luiz Datena on Bandeirantes radio.

The trafficker had been in prison since the end of 2019 without a final conviction, exceeding the time limit provided for by Brazilian law.

To the authorities, the CCP chief informed an address in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, where he said he could be found if further contact was needed. According to the government, however, the criminal was followed to Paraná, where he boarded a plane.

After the release of André do Rap, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, suspended the decision of Marco Aurélio and ordered the criminal to immediately return to the Presidente Venceslau penitentiary, inside São Paulo, which did not did not take place.

The trafficker then became a fugitive and is the target of a task force in the state of São Paulo announced by João Doria.

Marco Aurélio justified his decision by saying that “he does not watch the coverage of the trial”, which he judges on the merits, whoever the applicant is.

Doria reacted in the radio interview. “How do you do justice without knowing if you are evaluating a criminal, a murderer, a murderer or a bread thief in the bakery? How can a judge assess whether he has a fair and correct decision without knowing who is judging?”

The governor called the move disappointing and said he would count on help from Interpol, for which the drug trafficker is also wanted, to reach the criminal again.

Known as André do Rap, André de Oliveira Macedo, 43, is considered one of the country’s main drug traffickers, responsible for international drug trafficking within the CCP (First Command of the Capital).

Macedo was arrested in September 2019 in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. The arrest came about thanks to an expensive hobby: his speedboat.

He rented a house in a condominium in Angra for R $ 20,000 per month. After selling his old motorboat for around 3.5 million reais, he bought a new one from a shell company for 6 million reais.

“This motorboat prompted us to start monitoring. We learned that whoever bought the motorboat was someone who had no fiscal capacity,” Chief Fábio Pinheiro Lopes said at the time. , head of the anti-hijacking division of the civilian police, responsible for the arrest. “It’s on behalf of a businessman who owns a CG bike. How does a guy who owns a CG bike own a $ 6 million motorboat?”

At the time of his arrest on September 15 last year, Macedo occupied a position of extreme trust within the CCP. According to the police, he handled the faction’s drug export from the port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, as Rogério Jeremias de Simone’s successor, the Gegê do Mangue, even negotiating with the Italian mafia ´ Ndrangheta.

Gegê and his partner Fabiano Alves de Souza, Paca, were murdered in 2018 on suspicion, according to police, of stealing money from the faction.

André do Rap was an ally of Wagner Ferreira da Silva, Cabelo Duro, who was shot as a file burner because he was involved in the murders of Gegê do Mangue and Paca. Before the launch that would take police to André do Rap was discovered, investigators worked on the hypothesis that he was also killed by the faction for his involvement with Cabelo Duro, or that he was out of the country, in Paraguay or in Bolivia.

Most recently, Macedo was named Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos’ right-hand man, Fuminho, Marco Willians Herbas Camacho’s right-hand man, Marcola. Fuminho, in turn, was arrested in April this year in Mozambique.

According to judicial data, André do Rap was sentenced to 15 years, 6 months and 20 days in prison. He appealed the decision, rendered in 2013, and there is still no final decision.

The trafficker was also sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, but after a judgment of the Regional Federal Court (TRF) 3, the sentence was reduced to 10 years, 2 months and 15 days, in a closed regime. The accused’s prison was maintained for, among other reasons, the seizure of four tonnes of internationally trafficked cocaine.