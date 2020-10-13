Column of the Estadão: Bretas minimizes the “end” of Lava Jato under Bolsonaro

When he was recently honored in São Paulo, Marcelo Bretas spoke of the punishment inflicted on him by the TRF-2 and played down the supposed end of Car Wash under Jair Bolsonaro: “We shouldn’t be worried.”

According to Bretas, “the lava seed in Jato has been planted” in the States. The federal judge also spoke of the punishment: “I have been receiving stones for five years, I have been the target of injuries (…). If I accept the invitation to participate in a public event, I seriously risk being penalized simply for being with a legitimate authority in our country ”.

Exported. Interestingly, the argument that Lava a Jato continues in the States was the same one used by Bolsonaro later to justify his initial speech.

I am sorry. The dinner, which took place two days after Bolsonaro said he had ended Lava a Jato, was offered by the Alma Premium Brasil group. Before Bretas took the stage, he heard regrets about not being nominated for the vacant Federal Supreme Court (STF) post.

(Photo: Instagram reproduction)

CLICK ON. Marcelo Bretas (the second seated, from left to right) with members of the group Alma Premium, in São Paulo, and with Neymar “pai” (the last standing).

“Shah” with me. The federal police offered help to the São Paulo task force in the search for CPC leader André do Rap, but the São Paulo government did not want to know. The criminal has been on the run since his release by STF Minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

Keep watching. Today, the biggest concern at Palácio dos Bandeirantes is the release of Gilcimar de Abreu, considered to be André’s rap partner. The dealership asked Marco Aurélio Mello to extend the outing.

Forbidden at the ball. Until the second round of the elections, the Plateau’s order is not to let the candidates participate in events with Bolsonaro (which, of course, did not make the allies happy).

How … Jair Bolsonaro must sign the highway code tomorrow. The wait is a veto: to the article that ensures that psychological and medical examinations are carried out by specialists in psychology and road medicine.

…stay. In Planalto, the section is considered a market reserve. But, even if the president veto, it will still be necessary to change a resolution of the Contran (National Traffic Council), from which the article was inspired.

Wait here. The bill’s rapporteur in the House, Juscelino Filho (DEM-MA), argues that there is a large majority in the House in favor of the article. And, if the veto is upheld, he promises to work for the overthrow in plenary.

Give in. The project is considered so important to Bolsonaro that he himself presented it to Congress. He points out the new Plateau winds: very controversial points, like the child seat, were left out, but the increase in the validity of the CNH remained.

In … A political veteran, Ney Suassuna (Republicanos-PB) took a fourth seat in the Senate, where he will now stay for four months. He replaced Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (PSB-PB), who asked for permission to devote himself to municipal elections.

… crazy. At 78, he’s been scared of remote sessions and wants to resume face-to-face meetings to discuss citizen income and the 2021 budget. Without debate, the veteran says he doesn’t even know what he’s doing. is possible to approve this year.

There, I said it!

“We hope that the STF plenary session will establish the thesis that does not lead to the automatic release of dangerous criminals. Society cannot be vulnerable.”

Carla Zambelli, federal deputy (PSL-SP)