Global Decorative Paint and Coatings Market 2020- Demand, Supply, Cost structure along with Industry’s Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027 With Industry Top Players- PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation

Decorative paint and coatings market is expected to reach USD 161.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growth in automotive industry and increase in the industrialization is the factor for the decorative paint and coatings market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The major players covered in the decorative paint and coatings market report are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation, DAW SE, DuluxGroup Ltd., Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., BASF Coatings, Berger Paints India Limited, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Hempel A/S, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., Tikkurila., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Decorative paint and coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, product type, technology, raw material and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the decorative paints and coating market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, epoxy, and other.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into pigments, additives and solvents.

Decorative paints and coating market on the basis of application is segmented into residential construction and non- residential construction.

Based on product type, the decorative paints and coating market is divided into wood coating, distempers, distempers, primer, and other.

Technology segment of the decorative paints and coating market is divided into water- based, high solids, powder and solvent based.

Decorative paints and coating market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline.

Based on regions, the Decorative Paint and Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Decorative Paint and Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Decorative Paint and Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Decorative Paint and Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting Decorative Paint and Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Decorative Paint and Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

