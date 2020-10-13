📰 The first atlas of the function of brain connections

Scientists have just created the first functional atlas of the white matter of the human brain, which maps more than 500 brain functions. This is a true conceptual reversal in human neuroscience research that enables the study of new brain functions based on their connection diagram. It will also be a tool (a tool is a final object that is used by a living being to increase its natural efficiency in action. This increase leads to a simplification of the actions performed through a higher profitability of …) invaluable Value for the identification of the AVC lesions and the associated interruptions in the functional circuits. This work was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Axial sections of the functional atlas of the white matter of the human brain.

@ Michel Thiebaut from Schotten



We usually call gray matter the outer layer (don’t confuse valence and valence layer) of the brain (the brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls …). (or cerebral cortex) was dedicated to the most integrated brain functions, such as visual, language, or memory skills. The cortex (In biology, the cortex (Latin word for cortex) refers to the superficial or peripheral layer of an organic tissue.) The brain consists of the cell bodies of the neurons, which give it this gray color. As well as good communication (communication affects both people (intra-psychological, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (communication within or between species) or machines (telecommunication, new technologies …) and …) between individuals are essential for the proper functioning of a society. Good communication between the cortical regions is essential for the brain to function properly. In the brain, this communication is ensured by the expansion of neurons, axons, which join together in bundles to connect the different brain regions together over lengths that can sometimes be more than 20 cm. Real Channels of Communication By connecting the functions of several brain regions, these white matter bundles allow the creation of new, more elaborate, or more complex functions, just as the composition of syllables determines meaning (SENS (Strategies for) Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project that aims at the radical extension of human life expectancy through advancing evolution …) precisely.

For a long time, scientific research (scientific research refers primarily to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Metonymic extension also refers to the framework …) in neurosciences (neurosciences correspond) The group of all biological and medical disciplines, all normal and studying pathological aspects of human neurons and the nervous system, has focused on studying the brain functions associated with cortical regions. Imaging processes (Imaging processes consist primarily in the production and trading of physical images depicting beings or things. Production was once either done by hand or by impression …) the 1990s, such as functional MRI (In the Mathematics, the term functionally refers to certain functions. Initially, the term referred to functions that bring other people into reasoning. Today the …), for example, enabled the mapping of brain functions (language, logic (logic (from the Greek logikê, derived from logos (λόγος), a term coined by Xenocrates and meaning both reason, language and reasoning) …), memory (D ‘In general, memory is the storage of information. It is also the memory of information .) …) on the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes l geometric object, sometimes physical limit and th often …) the cortex. However, we can clearly see the limitations of these techniques, which do not allow us to understand the existing relationships between different cortical regions for the same function. With the advent of new imaging techniques that make it possible to model white matter rays (for about twenty years), neuroscience has entered a new era (a new era (1/2) and a new era (a new era) 2 / 2) are episodes of the Stargate Atlantis television series. These are the two …), in which the anatomical support of brain functions is no longer seen only as a scattering of regions on the surface of the brain, but as a network (a computer network is a set of devices that are connected to each other to exchange information In analogy to a network (a network is a “small network”, ie a small network) we call a node …) of regions that are connected and communicate with each other.

This study is based on the largest collection of stroke-damaged brains (1333 patients) combined with the most comprehensive meta-analysis base for neuroimaging (Neurosynth) and the best mapping (mapping refers to the performance and study of geographic maps. The main principle of cartography is the Representing data on a pared-back medium representing a space …) Current derivative of white matter (The derivative of a function is the means of determining how much that function varies if the amount on which it depends is its argument To be more precise, a derivative is a …) of the project (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain result that cannot be reproduced a priori identically and needs help and …) “Human Connectome 7T” made it possible To produce whole (The whole, understood as the whole of what exists, is often called the world or the universe interpreted.) First functional atlas of white matter, which alone depicts more than 500 different functions in the brain. This is a true conceptual and epistemological reversal in human neuroscience, as brain functions are no longer defined a priori and only sought in the cerebral cortex, but now result from the in-depth analysis of white matter networks that are thought of as functional areas through their connection plan Are defined.

By placing yourself at the interface (an interface is a real or virtual zone that separates two elements. The interface thus describes what each element needs to know about the other in order to function …) of basic research (basic research summarizes scientific Research together, the economic purpose of which has not been determined at the time of writing. Basic research is generally against applied research. This distinction is …) and medical research (research Medicine is divided into basic research and clinical research.) This atlas promises an essential To be a tool for researching new brain functions and their circuits, as well as identifying typical stroke lesions that disrupt the white matter circuits for networks of ‘activation’ (activation may refer to 🙂 given functions.

Learn more:

Brain disconnections combine structural connectivity with function and behavior

Thiebaut de Schotten M., Foulon C., Nachev P.

Nature Communications October 9, 2020. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18920-9.

BCBtoolkit

Laboratory:

Brain Connectivity and Behavior Laboratory (BCBLab) – Neurofunctional Imaging Group (GIN)

Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IMN) – (CNRS / Inserm / University of Bordeaux)

Neurocampus building, 146 Rue (The street is a traffic area in the city that serves as living space and places of economic activity. It connects and …) Léo Saignat, 33000 Bordeaux.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!