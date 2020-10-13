Sci-Tech

Set up a solution to start your system over the network, tutorial by Alexandre Laurent

rej October 13, 2020

Hello everyone,

It is possible to configure a server to broadcast all of the items required to start a PC. Implementing such a solution has two advantages:

an easy way to test an operating system without copying files to a USB stick or CD; the ability to use a diskless system.
In short, it relies on PCs’ ability to use the network as a medium for booting. This technique is known as the Pre-Boot Execution Environment (PXE). This article explains how to set up such a configuration to start Windows and Linux from the network.

Good reading!

rej

