Global Decorative Laminates Market Analysis 2020-2027: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects with Market Top Players- Fletcher Building, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Greenlam Industries, Merinolaminates., Wilsonart LLC.

Market Insights

Decorative laminates market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.61% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Improvement in the texture and printing technology is expected to enhance the demand for the decorative laminates in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Decorative Laminates Market Are:

The major players covered in the decorative laminates market report are Fletcher Building, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Greenlam Industries, Merinolaminates., Wilsonart LLC., Archidply, FunderMax, Stylam Industries Limited, Heritage Laminate Surfaces., Timber Products Company, Tarkett, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd., Formica, Kronoplus Limited, ATI Decorative Laminates, Royal Crown., Northern Laminates Private Limited (P). Ltd., Virgo Group, AICA Laminates India Pvt. Ltd, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Decorative Laminates Market Scope and Segments

Decorative laminates market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application, end- users and product type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the decorative laminates market is segmented into plastic resin, overlays, adhesives and wood substrate. Plastic resin is further divided into phenolic resin and melamine resin. Overlays segment of the decorative laminates market is segmented into saturating kraft paper, decorative paper, and vinyl film. Wood substrate segment is divided into particleboard, medium density board, and hardboard.

Decorative laminates market is segmented into general purpose, postforming, special products, and backer on the basis of type.

Application segment of the decorative laminates market is segmented into cabinets, furniture, flooring, wall panels, tabletops and countertops.

Decorative laminates market is also segmented on the basis of end users. The end- user segment is divided into residential, non- residential and transportation.

On the basis of product type, the decorative laminates market is segmented into low pressure laminates, paper, films and foils, high pressure laminates and edge banding.

Based on regions, the Decorative Laminates Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Decorative Laminates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Decorative Laminates market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Decorative Laminates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Decorative Laminates

Chapter 4: Presenting Decorative Laminates Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Decorative Laminates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

