Linux 5.9 is released. This version increases CPU performance through FSGSBASE support and contains various new functions and improvements

Linus Torvalds announced the availability of Linux 5.9 in a mailing list, a version that, in addition to driver updates, contains various new features and improvements, as well as new drivers:

OK, so I’ll be honest – I was hoping for a little less change last week, but at the same time, there doesn’t really seem to be anything particularly scary here. It’s just more commits and more rows than I’d like to change.

Most of these are network fixes that I mentioned as “pending” in the RC8 release notes last weekend. In fact, about half of the patch (and probably more in terms of commits) comes from the network (both on the drivers and elsewhere).

That being said, the restoration of the fbdev amba-clcd driver is the most noticeable – it’s a notable patch, but basically a comeback.

Development of the Linux 5.9 kernel began about two months ago when Linus Torvalds announced the first milestone for Release Candidate (RC). After no less than eight RCs, the final version of the kernel is now available and should be included in some of the most popular Linux distributions in the coming weeks.

For the highlights of Linux 5.9 there is support for the Unicore architecture, support for Zstandard (Zsdt) compression for building x86 kernels and full support for reads asynchronous buffers in the io_uring subsystem as well as a new rescue option = mount and various performance improvements for the Btrfs file system.

There is also support for x86 FSGSBASE instructions, capacity support for the Chance Scheduler, a new sysctl button, inline encryption support for EXT4 and F2FS file systems. Support for NVIDIA Tegra210 external storage controllers and support for integrated controller controllers from Chrome OS.

In addition, Linux 5.9 offers a new system call close_range (), support for Intel Keem Bay Movidius VPUs, support for parallel redundancy protocol, support for BPF iterators in TCP and UDP sockets. Support for extended attributes for NFS 4.2 clients and Schedutil as standard CPU frequency controller for ARM and AArch64 architectures (ARM64).

Of course, many new and updated drivers are included in this new one

Major version of the kernel to add support for more and newer hardware components. In addition to the usual bug fixes and internal kernel changes, there are also some security-relevant functions.

Some of the more notable changes in Linux version 5.9 are:

zstd compression support for kernel and initramfs for faster startup times First support for AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards First support for Intel Emmitsburg architecture which apparently uses part of the same address IP only in Ice Lake and Cannon Lake. GPU support for Rocket Lake processors

You can now download the Linux 5.9 kernel from kernel.org if you want to build your own kernel. For others, you can wait for the stable Linux kernel 5.9 to arrive in the stable software repositories of your GNU / Linux distribution before upgrading from a previous version. Linux 5.10 is expected to be released in mid-December or during the Christmas break.

Linux Kernel 5.9 sources

Sources: Release Notes, Announcement by Linus Torvalds