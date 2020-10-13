2020 France Power Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis | EDF SA, Engie SA

ReportsnReports added Latest France Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine France Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. France Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2685471

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

EDF SA, Engie SA

This report elaborates France’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2685471

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 France, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 Report Guidance

4 France, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 France, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 France, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 France, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 France, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-2018

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

5.4 France, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 France, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 France, Power Market, Regulatory Framework

6.2 France, Power Market, Nuclear Energy Development

6.3 France, Power Market, Renewable Energy Policies

6.4 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP), France

6.5 Energy Transition Act

6.6 Frances Multiannual Energy Programme (Programmation pluriannuelle de lénergie or PPE)

6.7 Current Support Environment (Incentives) for Renewable Energy in France

6.8 Feed-in Tariffs and Feed-in Premiums

6.9 The Renewable Energy Tendering System in France

6.9.1 Regulatory Frameworks are blocking the increase in Onshore Wind Capacity

6.9.2 Tenders for Offshore Wind

6.9.3 Solar Tenders under PPE

6.9.4 Solar Tender for Fessenheim Nuclear Conversion Plan

6.9.5 Auctions/Competitive Bidding

6.10 Heat Fund

6.10.1 National

6.10.2 Regional

6.11 Frances Carbon Tax and Regulation of Electricity Prices

6.12 Green Innovation Funding Program

6.13 National Strategy for Research and Development in the Field of Energy

6.14 Government Crediting and Loan Guarantee for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Investment

6.15 Renewable Energy Market Development

6.16 Tax Credit for Energy Transition (CITE)

6.17 Reduced VAT for Residential Renewable Energy Equipment

7 France Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 France, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2018

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Nuclear Power Capacity and Annual Nuclear Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.4 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 France, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 France, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 France, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 France, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.4 France, Power Import and Export Scenario

8.5 France, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 France, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9.1 Key Company in France Power Market: Electricite de France SA

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 SWOT Overview

9.2 Key Company in France Power Market: Engie SA

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 SWOT Overview

9.3 Key Company in France Power Market: Uniper SE

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Business Description

9.3.3 SWOT Overview

9.4 Key Company in France Power Market: Direct Energie SA

9.4.1 Company Overview

10 Appendix