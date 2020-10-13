China Solar Thermal Power Market Report- Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies | Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co

ReportsnReports added Latest China Solar Thermal Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine China Solar Thermal Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. China Solar Thermal Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2737719

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

China Huaneng Group, Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co Ltd

China Solar Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar thermal market in China.

The research details renewable power market outlook in China (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar thermal) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in China Solar thermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses China renewable power market and China Solar Thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of China solar thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar thermal projects.

– Deal analysis of China solar thermal power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar thermal power sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar thermal power sector in China.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in China solar thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2737719

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar Thermal Power Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.3.1 Solar Thermal Power Power, Technology Definition

2.3.2 Parabolic Trough System

2.3.3 Central Receiver or Solar Tower System

2.3.4 Parabolic Dish or Concentrating Dish System

2.3.5 Linear Fresnel Reflectors

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, China, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, China, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar Thermal Power Market, China

4.1 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Market Size ($m), 2011-2025

4.4 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Plant Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, China

5.1 Renewable Energy Law

5.1.1 Taxation Measures

5.1.2 Grid Access

5.1.3 Interconnection Standards

5.1.4 Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

5.1.5 Renewable Energy Law Amendments

5.2 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

5.3 Shandong Province Village Renewable Energy Regulations

5.4 The 13th Five-Year Plan

5.5 Chinas New Renewable Portfolio Standard

5.6 Renewable Energy Certificate Schemes

5.6.1 Green Energy Certificate Program (GEC)

5.6.2 New Renewable Energy Certificate Policy (REC)

5.6.3 Comparison between Green Energy Certificate and Draft Renewable Energy Certificate

5.7 Renewable Power Quota System

5.8 Carbon Intensity Target

5.9 China Energy Technology Innovation Action Plan 2016-2030

5.10 Renewable Energy Tariff Surcharge Grant Funds Management Approach

5.11 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2020

5.12 New Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy 2019

5.12.1 Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable online projects for wind power and photovoltaic power generation

5.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, China

5.13.1 Golden Sun Program

5.13.2 Building Integrated PV Subsidy Program

5.13.3 2018 Solar PV Power Generation Notice

5.13.4 Feed-in Tariff for Solar Projects

5.13.5 Distributed PV Power Generation Project

5.13.6 Poverty Alleviation Program

5.13.7 Solar Auctions and Schemes

5.13.8 Chinas Top Runner Solar program

5.13.9 531 policy, 2018

5.13.10 National solar subsidy program

5.13.11 Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

5.13.12 Research and Development Support for Solar PV

5.13.13 Shandong Provinces Sunshine Plan

5.13.14 Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity- China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

5.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

5.14.1 Wind Auctions and Rules

5.14.2 Feed-in Tariffs for Wind Power

5.14.3 Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces

5.14.4 Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality

5.14.5 Low Interest Rate Loans

5.14.6 Value Added Tax and Import Tariff Rebate on Key Wind Turbine Components

5.14.7 Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

5.14.8 Offshore Wind Development Plan

5.14.9 Special Fund for the Industrialization of Wind Power Equipment

5.14.10 Notice on Integrating and Accommodating Wind Power

5.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

5.15.1 Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

5.15.2 Rural Electrification Policies Favoring Small Hydro Installation

5.15.3 Key Policy Updates for Small Hydropower in the 13th Five-Year Plan

5.15.4 China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

5.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy, China

5.16.1 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.16.2 Value Added Tax for Biogas

5.16.3 Biogas Subsidy to cut Farm Waste

5.16.4 Financial Incentives for Ethanol

5.16.5 Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

5.16.6 Bioenergy as part of 13th Five-year Plan

6 Solar Thermal Power Power Market, China, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: China Huaneng Group

6.1.1 China Huaneng Group – Company Overview

6.1.2 China Huaneng Group – Business Description

6.1.3 China Huaneng Group – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 China Huaneng Group – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 China Huaneng Group – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co Ltd

6.2.1 Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Beijing Shouhang IHW Resources Saving Technology Co Ltd – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

7.5 Contact Us

7.6 Disclaimer