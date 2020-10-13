Global Industrial Gases Market 2019 Size by Modality, End Users, Analysis and Forecast to 2025; Says Air Liquide S.A., Air Gass and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Market Insights

The global industrial gases market is expected to reach USD 128.52 billion by 2025, from USD 80.12 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players Covered in The Industrial Gases Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial gases market are – Air Liquide S.A., Air Gass and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., The Southern Gas Ltd., Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Tripti Gases Pvt. Limited, SICGIL India Limited, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd, Bristol Gases, Concorde Corodex Group, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory, Dubai Industrial Gases, Gulf Cryo, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, National Industrial Gas Plants, Mohammed Hamad Al Mana Group, Yateem Oxygen, and many more.

Global Industrial Gases Market Scope and Segments

The global industrial gases market is segmented based on type, mode of distribution, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global industrial gases market is segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, and others

On the basis of mode of distribution, the global industrial gases market is classified into bulk, tonnage, and packaged.

On the basis of application, the global industrial gases market is classified into metal production, automotive, chemical & petrochemical, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, metal fabrication, and others.

Based on regions, the Industrial Gases Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Gases Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Industrial Gases market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Industrial Gases Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Industrial Gases

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Gases Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Industrial Gases market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

