High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2020-2026

Global high fructose corn syrup market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing applications of the product amid an increasing consumption of packed/processed food products globally.

High fructose corn syrup is defined as a liquid sweetener that is formulated from corn starch; it is produced with the help of dividing corn in glucose molecules. Half of these molecules are subsequently transformed into fructose that is sweeter in taste as compared to glucose. This liquid sweetener finds its application in a variety of packed food and beverages, such as soft drinks, canned fruits, desserts, yogurts, baked & confectionary products, condiments and others.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-high-fructose-corn-syrup-market&DW

Global High Fructose Corn Syrup Market By Type (HFCS 42, HFCS 55, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sweeteners due to a surge of food & beverages industry; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective benefits of the product when used as a sugar substitute as compared to conventional sugar is expected to propel the growth of the market

Easy logistics and handling of the product because of its stability which makes it a convenient option for various food manufacturers is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns regarding the diet intake and reduced consumption of sweetened products globally; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Growing adoption of zero calories sweetener as a substitute for high fructose corn syrup as it causes obesity, diabetes, increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases and digestive issues is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD. announced that they had received “Japanese Agricultural Standard” certification for their high-fructose corn syrup from the “Japan Grain Inspection Association”. The awarding of this certification enables them with the distribution of high-fructose corn syrup that meets the standards of “Japanese Agricultural Standard”

In February 2017, JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD. announced that they had obtained a patent for their newly formulated product offering. The product in question is a high-fructose corn syrup termed as “HFCS 70”, which ensures that body maintains equal to fructose glucose liquid sugar utilized in major soft drinks while also maintaining the significant sweetness of fructose. This development will help in developing a new sweetening taste in its applicable food products

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-high-fructose-corn-syrup-market&DW

Global high fructose corn syrup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high fructose corn syrup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high fructose corn syrup market are Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; Tate & Lyle; Kerry Inc.; JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD.; Roquette Frères; DAESANG Corporation; HUNGRANA KFT.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; Sinofi Ingredients and Kasyap among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-high-fructose-corn-syrup-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com