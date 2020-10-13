Algae Protein Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2027

Global algae protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for protein and increasing urbanization are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Algae Protein Market By Product Form (Powder, Liquid Forms), Product Source (Marine, Fresh Water Algae), Product Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Other Algae), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Algae proteins are usually derived from algae with the help of enzymatic or solvent processes. They are usually extracted from algae that are grown in fresh waters and marines. These algae protein have high content of protein due to which they are used as an alternative for plant protein. They are very beneficial as they have the ability to improve immune system, decrease fatigue, decrease allergies and inflammation and others. They are widely used in applications such as food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetic and personal care and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of algae proteins is driving the market

Increasing urbanization and economic developments worldwide will also propel the market growth

High demand of algae products from nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries will also act as a driver for this market

Rising ageing population is another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the algae protein will restrain the market growth

Availability of cheap substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Solabia Group announced that they have acquired Algatech Ltd. This acquisition will help both the companies to expand their production capability and meet the rising demand for the microalgae. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also increase their customer base worldwide

In October 2017, Corbion NV announced that they have acquired TerraVia Holdings so that they can expand their company in the field of production of specialty lipids and protein. The new products and technologies of the TerraVia will help the company to expand their business in personal care as well as industrial applications

Global algae protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of algae protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global algae protein market are TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Frères, Heliae Development, LLC, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Corbion Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corbion., Ocean Drop, Pond Tech, Algama, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Univar BV., Algatech LTD and others.

