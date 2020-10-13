WiFi Analystics Solution Market Innovative Strategy by 2028

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 95 pages, titled as ‘

Global WiFi Analystics Solution Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025

‘ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia.The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.

Summary

Market Overview: WiFi Analytics involves all the WiFi related monitoring services, which includes detailed information about the smartphones or laptops are connected. It also inspects device behaviour, both physically as well as virtually as well as tracks activities performed via WiFi network’s internet connection. WiFi Analytics can be of two types one for the associated devices and the other one for non-associated devices. The WiFi Analytics system for associated devices can only analyse the devices which are connected to the WiFi network and in case of non associated devices it can analyse even the remote devices which are not connected to the same WiFi Network.

Market Trend

• Growing Significance of Big Data Enabled Applications as well as Cloud Based Applications

• Stringent Regulations will Make WiFi Based Analytics Platforms More Secure

• Intent Based Network Development

• WiFi to be Used for Asset Monitoring

Market Drivers

• Increasing Number of Private as well as Public WiFi Deployments Across the Globe

• Robust Penetration of Smartphone Devices

• Upsurging Digitization Across the Globe

Challenges

• Complexities in Gathering Data from Variety of Platforms with Distinct Formats

Opportunities

• Rapid Adoption of Artificially Intelligent Analysis Tools

• Increased IoT Based Application Development

• Scope of IT infrastructure development in Middle East-African Region

Major Market Developments

On June 19th, 2018, Cisco has announced intent to acquire July Systems, a privately-held company headquartered in Burlingame, California with offices in Bangalore, India.

Target Audience

Network solution providers , System integrators , Wi-Fi analytics solution providers , Wi-Fi analytics service providers , Wireless service providers , Independent service providers , IT solution providers , Telecom providers , Cloud service providers and Others

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global WiFi Analystics Solution market on the basis of product [Wi-Fi Based Location Analytics Solution and Wi-Fi Based Indoor Positioning Systems] , application [Footfall analytics , Customer engagement , Customer Experience Management (CEM) , Customer loyalty management and Customer analytics], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the WiFi Analystics Solution market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the WiFi Analystics Solution industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the WiFi Analystics Solution market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 WiFi Analystics Solution Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

