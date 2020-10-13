Premium Lager Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast-2027

Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of premium lagers and rising innovation in packaging are the factor for the market growth.

Global Premium Lager Market By Product (Conventional, Craft), Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade), Application (Bar, Food Service, Retail) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Premium Lager Market

Lagers are a type of a beer that is usually conditioned at low temperature. These lagers are usually dark, amber and pale in color. They are usually bestrides between the pilsner and mainstream pale lager. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to deal with conditions such as diabetes, fungal infection, blood pressure and others. These drinks are smooth with refreshing finish and the crisp.

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the market growth

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also accelerate the market growth

Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

Global premium lager market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of premium lager market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global premium lager market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Brewery International AS, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Constellation Brands, Inc., B9 BEVERAGES PVT. LTD., Kulshan Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., Fürstenberg Brewery, Creemore Springs Brewery Limited, LEAVENWORTH BIERS, Harboe’s Brewery, SPILHAUS BREWERY, Edwards Drinks Ltd, LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC., STACK BREWING CO. and others.

