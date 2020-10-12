SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET SIZE WITH A CAGR OF 8.5% BY 2019-2026: STRYKER, CONMED CORPORATION, JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, BIRD & CRONIN

Global Sports Medicine Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of sports injuries.

Global Sports Medicine Market research report showcases thorough insights about the Orthopedic Devices industry which are based on business intelligence. To bring about a supreme expertise of the best market opportunities into their applicable markets, businesses can take up this market report. The market report offers market potential for each geological region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their inclinations for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Global Sports Medicine Market By Product Type (Orthobiologics (Bone Graft Substitutes, Viscosupplementation, BMC, PRP), Surgical Devices (Plates and Screws), Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports), Body Area (Knee, Hip, Shoulder & Elbow, Foot & Ankle, Wrist & Hand), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries), End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sports medicine market are

Arthrex, Inc. (Germany),

Smith & Nephew (UK),

DePuy Synthes (US),

Stryker (US),

CONMED Corporation (US),

Johnson & Johnson Services (US),

Bird & Cronin (USA),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Ossur (Europe),

Breg, Inc. (US),

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US),

DJO Global, Inc. (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),

Ceterix Orthopaedics (USA),

KFx Medical LLC. (US),

MedShape, Inc. (USA),

NuVasive, Inc. (US),

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Market Definition: Global Sports Medicine Market

Sport Medicines can be defined as a medical branch which is deals with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the injuries or illness of athletics or sportsman. Sports medicines play an initial and important part in the sports.

According to US centers for diseases control, around 10 % of kids and teen participating in the sports suffer include minor or major type of injury and majority of the sports injury occur during 12-16 yr of age. Sports like Football and baseball has the highest rate of injury. Beside this lack of safety and carelessness during practice or game is the major reason for occurrence of the sports injuries.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, this act as driver to the market.

Continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Unfavorable reimbursement strategies, this significant act as market restraints.

Inappropriate administration and guidelines pertaining to sports medicine, this significant act as market restraints.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they acquire DJO Global Inc. to create a new growth platform in the high-margin orthopedic solutions market.

In February 2017, Smith & Nephew PLC announced an agreement with Leaf Healthcare, a California-based developer of a unique wireless patient monitoring system for injury prevention. This agreement enables the use of this technology by a nationwide customer base.

Segmentation: Global Sports Medicine Market

By Product Type

Orthobiologics Bone Graft Substitutes Viscosupplementation BMC PRP

Surgical Devices Plates and Screws

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

By Body Area

Knee

Hip

Shoulder & Elbow

Foot & Ankle

Wrist & Hand

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

By End User

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global sports medicine market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

