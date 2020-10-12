SCARS TREATMENT MARKET TO SEE HUGE GROWTH BY 2026 | SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., BIRCHBIOMED, SMITH & NEPHEW, MERZ PHARMA, LUMENIS, PERRIGO COMPANY PLC, MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

Scars Treatment Market report makes available an overview about the global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast for the year 2019 – 2026. The research study offers research data which makes the document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with TOC, graphs and tables to help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. Scars Treatment Market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame.

Key Players :

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BirchBioMed, Smith & Nephew, Merz Pharma, Lumenis, Perrigo Company plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB,., CCA Industries, Inc., Newmedical Technology Inc., Suneva Medical, Stratpharma AG, OLIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Geomedics Pharma, Vicore Pharma Holding AB, Nidus Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,., Sientra, Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Bayer AG among others.

Global Scars Treatment Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High prevalence of skin diseases and rising cases of road accidents and burn injuries are some factors that act as drivers for growth of the market.

Market Definition:

Scarring is a process of wound repair. Scar tissues are responsible for formation of scars. Scars can be causes by skin injuries, surgeries, acne and other skin diseases. The injury to the deeper layer of skin i.e. dermis, gives rise to formation of scars. Different types of scars such as keloid scar and acne scars require different types of treatments.

The incidence of keloid scar is most common in Polynesian and Chinese persons than in Indian and Malaysian persons. An estimated of 16% of black African people are reported for keloid scar.

Market Drivers

Advanced technological developments such as laser therapy for scar treatment will drive the market growth

Rising cases of road accidents burn injuries brings a high demand for cosmetic surgeries; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing prevalence and incidence of skin diseases and growing consciousness about aesthetic appearance will also surge the market growth

Increasing promotions of scar treatment products on internet and E-commerce is widely contributing in the demand of this market

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with scar treatment can hamper the market growth

High cost therapies for scar treatment restrains the market growth

Lack of skilled people in performing the scar treatment procedures also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth in the forecast period

