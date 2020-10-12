Artificial Intelligence for Security Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Biggest Opportunity of 2020

The Global Artificial Intelligence for Security Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). A study published on Artificial Intelligence for Security Market includes 360° view, exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players. some of the profiled players are: IBM (United States),Micron (United States),Samsung (Korea),NVIDIA (United States),Intel (United States),Xilinx (United States),Amazon (United States),Cylance (United States),Securonix (United States),ThreatMetrix (United States)

NOTE: Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Definition:

The global artificial intelligence in security market is expected to triggered the market demand in forecasted period due to increasing security attacks. Artificial intelligence for security solutions involves the integration of endpoint data and analytics to gain threat intelligence, which aid to detect and expose an attack in a particular environment. The increasing penetration of the internet as well as shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.

The global artificial intelligence in security market is highly competitive as well as fragmented in nature. Recently, many new key players are coming with innovative technologies owing the increasing in cyber attacks over the years. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field of technology that is capturing the attention of commercial investors, defense intellectuals, policymakers, and international competitors.

Market Trends:

Emergence of Cloud Based Services and Solutions

High Demand for Antivirus/Anti-malware

Market Drivers:

High Adoption of IoT Services

Increasing Demand due to Mobile Malware Attacks

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

