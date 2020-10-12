REHABILITATION THERAPY SERVICES MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH RATE AND KEY PLAYERS ARE INVACARE CORPORATION, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC., DYNATRONICS CORPORATION, DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE LLC

BusinessHealthIndustries
Global Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market By Services (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Others), End- Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Setting, Physiotherapy Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global rehabilitation therapy services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and rising healthcare expenditure are factors for market growth.
A few of the major competitors currently working in the global rehabilitation therapy services market are Invacare Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; Dynatronics Corporation; DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC; Compass Health Brands.; Shunkangda; Habersham Medical Center.; India Medico Instruments; Bio-Med Inc.; Genesis Rehab Services.; Physical Therapy Services; ATI Physical Therapy; Integrated Medica; NovaCare Rehabilitation; Prairie Rehab; Athletico Physical Therapy; Therapy Rehabilitation Services, Inc.; among others.
Market Definition:
Rehabilitation therapy aims to return patients to their highest functional level. This can help one to get back, maintain, or improve daily life skills. They have the ability to assist the patients so they can recover from chronic illness or recoveries. Some of the common services offered by the rehabilitation therapy are speech therapy, occupation therapy, physical therapy, and respiratory therapy. The main function of these therapies is to help the patient so they can regain their lost abilities.
Market Drivers
- Rising incidences of disabilities will accelerate the market growth
- Favorable healthcare reforms is another factor boosting the market growth
- Growing aging population acts as a market driver in the forecast period
- Favorable reimbursement initiatives will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints
- High cost rehabilitation products will hamper market growth
- Complexity associated with the rehabilitation therapies can impede the growth of this market
- Dearth of standard pricing also hinder the market growth
Segmentation:
By Services
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Respiratory Therapy
- Others
By End- Users
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care Setting
- Physiotherapy Centers
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Better PT Inc announced that their partnership with CLINICIENT. The collaboration resulted in the creation and introduction of an interactive solution that allows for secure online scheduling requests from patients directly to PT facilities, making it easier for healthcare customers to reach and choose physical therapy providers based on their needs. This will help the customers of the both the companies to help their customers to find new therapy easily
- In February 2016, Apollo Hospital announced the launch of their ApoKos which is the India’s first rehabilitation hospital which will offer comprehensive treatment of a variety of medical conditions. This will help them to offer best European and Indian healthcare. This is specially designed for the patient so they can help the patient to recover their function faster
Competitive Analysis:
Global rehabilitation therapy services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rehabilitation therapy services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global rehabilitation therapy services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
