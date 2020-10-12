Radiotherapy Market Size to 2027: Key Players Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Brainlab AG

Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Radiotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for Radiotherapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the radiotherapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-radiotherapy-market

Global Radiotherapy Market 2020 By Therapy (Linear Accelerators, Beam Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), Product Type (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Softwares, Systemic Radiotherapy), Application (Prostrate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Spine Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), End User (Hospitals, Independent Radiotherapy Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Major Players Covered:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

Elekta AB,

Accuray, Inc.,

CIVCO Medical Solutions,

Brainlab AG,

C. R. Bard, Inc.,

IsoRay Medical, Inc.,

Nordion, Inc.,

RaySearch Laboratories AB,

PRECISIS AG,

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.,

Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

ProNova Solutions, LLC,

ProTom International

Radiotherapy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to radiotherapy market.

Table of Contents : Global Radiotherapy Market

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-radiotherapy-market

Global Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size

Radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapy, product type, application and end user.

Based on therapy, the radiotherapy market is segmented into:

linear accelerators,

beam radiotherapy,

brachytherapy and systemic radiotherapy.

The linear accelerators is further sub segmented into:

conventional LINAC,

stereotactic advanced electron/cobalt-60 LINAC,

particle therapy systems and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy units.

Beam radiotherapy is further sub segmented into:

seeds,

applicators,

afterloaders.

The systemic radiotherapy is further sub segmented into:

iobenguane-131,

samarium-153,

rhenium-186 and other.

On the basis of product type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into:

external beam radiotherapy,

internal radiotherapy products,

radiotherapy softwares and systemic radiotherapy.

Based on application, the radiotherapy market is segmented into:

prostate cancer,

breast cancer,

lung cancer,

spine cancer,

liver cancer,

brain cancer and others.

The end user in radiotherapy market is segmented into:

hospitals,

independent radiotherapy centers

Some important questions answered in Global Radiotherapy Market Report are:

What will be the market size of the Global Radiotherapy Market showcase in 2027?

What are the key trends in Global Radiotherapy Market ?

Who are the key manufacturer/players in this market space?

What are the key factors driving the Radiotherapy Market ?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Global Radiotherapy Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market?

How revenue of this Global Radiotherapy industry in previous & next coming years?

Radiotherapy Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the radiotherapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiotherapy market due to growing research and development programs engaged in improving the existing radiation therapy techniques such as integration of image guided and intensity modulated radiotherapy combined with hormone treatment to reduce remission percentages, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to presence of unmet medical need and growing number of cancer incidences.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-radiotherapy-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com