Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group

Market Analysis: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.28 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of population suffering from chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-clinical homecare software market are McKesson Corporation; ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Allscripts; Hearst Communications Inc.; Develus Systems Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; Delta Health Technologies, Inc.; CareVoyant Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC and Kinnser Software, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Non-clinical homecare software are specifically designed for supporting technological services that are designed for managing and assisting individuals in homecare, assisted living and independent living centers. These software services provide assistance to not just patients but to physicians and healthcare providers helping them manage their workflow and increase their efficiency.

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing per capita income of the individuals fueling the expenditure incurred on healthcare of individuals is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Restraints

High cost associated with the software technology and concerns regarding the privacy of information amid data theft concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled workforce is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market : By Application

Agency Systems

Non-Clinical Health Management Systems

Telehealth Systems

Others

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market : By End-Users

Private Home Care Agency

Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Hospice Care

Others

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that share held by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. in their organization had been agreed to be bought off by GI Partners and TA Associates. This acquisition will further increase the finance capabilities of Netsmart Technologies and establish them as a leader in healthcare services provision

In October 2016, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired HealthMEDX, thereby resulting in a wider portfolio of software services for long-term and post-acute care. HealthMEDX serves various homecare facilities, independent care centers, and home-based healthcare providers. This acquisition will result in connectivity of healthcare information between various government authorities and healthcare providers

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global non-clinical homecare software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

