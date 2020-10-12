Genetically Modified Food Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

Latest research document on ‘Genetically Modified Food’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Monsanto (United States), DuPont (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer (Germany), BASF Gmbh (Germany), Groupe Limagrain (France) and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

What is Genetically Modified Food Market?

Genetically modified food also known as genetically engineered foods or bioengineered foods are produced from plants or animals whose DNA has been altered through genetic engineering. Genetic modification is a special set of gene technology that alters the genetic machinery of such living organisms as animals, plants or microorganisms. It helps to the introduction of new traits as well as greater control over traits.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Herbicide Tolerance (HR), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST)), Application (Crops, Vegetables, Fruits, Animal Products), Crop (Corn, Cotton, Soya Bean, Canola, Sugar Beet, Other)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Innovative Products

Growth Drivers:

Demand for Nutritious Food Items with Long Shelf Life

Increasing Demand for High Yielding Crops

Restraints that are major highlights:

Damage to Beneficial Insects and Soil Fertility

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Food Due To Increasing World Population

Rising Demand for Healthy Food Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Genetically Modified Food Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Genetically Modified Food market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Genetically Modified Food Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Genetically Modified Food; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Genetically Modified Food Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Genetically Modified Food market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

