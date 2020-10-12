Global Automotive Cloud Market: Is it Repeating History?

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Automotive Cloud Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Cloud market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automotive Cloud Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The automotive Cloud platform offers the complete infrastructure required for connecting, monitoring, and transferring data between vehicles, service networks, and others. Automotive The major companies operating in this industry has increased their funding to gain IT agility, control cost, communication, and networking technologies. And also implementing cloud-based DevOps in the automotive ecosystem to generate high-quality software for continuous delivery to their consumers. According to a survey report by the year 2020, there will be over 250 million connected vehicles on the road. As today’s global automotive industry is near about USD ~3 trillion, the whole industry is going under the major transformation including car-sharing, connected vehicles, and other services. The cloud automotive industry will be expected to reach USD ~9-9.6 billion by FY 2025. The market leaders including Uber and Lyft revealed that the ride-hailing services market will be expected to reach USD ~133 billion by FY 2023. Seattle is gaining major attraction by the increasing number of mobility companies such as Mercedes, GM Cruise, Uber, and many others.

Apple (United States), BlackBerry (Canada), Verizon Wireless (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Bosch (Germany), Pioneer (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman a Samsung Company (United States), SHIFTMobility Inc. (United States), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), Microsoft (United States), SAP (United States), Amazon Web Services and Intellias (Ukraine.

Automotive Cloud the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Automotive Cloud Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Market Drivers

Increasing Technology Advancement Potential Offered by Cloud Computing, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Mobility Systems, Automotive Cloud Technology

Increasing Demand for Ride-Sharing Services

Growing Demand from the Automotive Suppliers for the Cloud Computing to Improve Cost of the Operations

Market Trend

This Market Is Highly Growing in the Adoption of Majorly in Asia Pacific Regions Especially, in China, And India. Because of Rising Presence of Technology-Based Start-Ups Functionalities of a Dealer Management System.

IoT Sparking the Growth of Connected Cars

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure and Rising Threats from Hackers can Hamper Market Growth

The Automotive Cloud Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), Application (Automotive OEMs, Cloud Infrastructure Developers, Cloud Service Providers, Cybersecurity Service Providers For Automotive, Infotainment OEMs, ADAS & Telematics Suppliers), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, The Internet of Things), Features (Data Exchange, Mobility Services, Automotive Cybersecurity, Deep Learning, Telematics-Based Commerce)

Geographically World Automotive Cloud markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Automotive Cloud markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Automotive Cloud Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Cloud Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automotive Cloud market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automotive Cloud Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Automotive Cloud; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automotive Cloud Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automotive Cloud market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

