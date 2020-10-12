Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Research Size Foreseen To Grow Exponentially | Leading Players – Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compugroup Medical AG

For an outstanding business growth, companies must take up market research report service which is vital in today’s market place. An influential Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report also offers top to bottom examination of the market for estimating income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies. This market research report helps out the business in every sphere of trade to take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. The industry report highlights general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of industry. The facts and figures described in this Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market document aids industry in taking sound decisions and planning advertising and sales strategy more successfully.

Market Analysis: Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laboratory information systems market are Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compugroup Medical AG, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, CPSI), and IBM Watson Health , Computer Programs and Systems, Inc, Merge Healthcare, Inc. Orchard Software Corporation., Abbott , Agilent Technologies, Inc Dassault Systèmes

Market Definition: Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market

A laboratory information system (LIS), it is computer based software that used to manage and stores the data from all stages of medical processes and verify the data . In laboratory information system Physicians and lab technicians are used to coordinate varieties of inpatient and outpatient medical testing.

There is Rise in adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) among independent and hospital-based. This helps to minimized the error of diagnostic and manage high data volumes the adoption of laboratory informatics in the U.S. is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : Drivers

Initiatives and strong support from the government to promote healthcare it implementation is going to drive the market.

Introduce of new and advanced products, act as a driver for the market.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : Market Restraints

Global laboratory information systems (LIS) market, the system charge high cost, this act as a restraint for the growth of the market

In health industry many people is not aware about laboratory information systems.

Segmentation: Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By Product Type

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By Device Type

Clinical LIS

Anatomical LIS

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By Components

Services

Software

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Remotely-Hosted

Cloud-Based

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By End-User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Anatomical Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market : By Geography

North Americ

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Sun quest Information Systems, Inc. announced that they won a 10-year tender to provision laboratory-related software solutions and services for the State of Queensland, Australia.

In November 2018, Compu Group Medical launched new software, which breakthrough in the future of medical software in the Czech Republic; it’s a flagship product by which the company fulfills its long-term vision of fully electronic healthcare.

